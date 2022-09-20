Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxAPO GroupSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities


Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

LISTEN: Celebrate Deaf Awareness Month with Wits Plus

20 Sep 2022
Issued by: Wits Plus
September is Deaf Awareness Month. The Language School at Wits Plus offers courses in South African Sign Language and they have put together a series of short videos to introduce viewers to the Deaf community and culture in South Africa. We chat to Helga Louw, business development manager at Wits Plus to find out more.



Watch the videos here:

NextOptions

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz