LISTEN: Celebrate Deaf Awareness Month with Wits Plus
September is Deaf Awareness Month. The Language School at Wits Plus offers courses in South African Sign Language and they have put together a series of short videos to introduce viewers to the Deaf community and culture in South Africa. We chat to Helga Louw, business development manager at Wits Plus to find out more.
Watch the videos here:
