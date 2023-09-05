MusicExchange: Bill Sharpe, Shakatak's keyboard player

The band, comprising Jill Saward (lead vocals), Bill Sharpe (keys), Keith Winter (guitar), George Anderson (bass) and Roger Odell (drums), will be heading to the Mother City for a night fans will foster, forever. Today Shakatak amplify their live shows with Jacqui Hicks (backing vocals, saxophone and flute) or Debby Bracknell (backing vocals and flute) and Alan Wormald (guitar and backing vocals).
Shakatak have enjoyed a level of success, and career longevity rarely paralleled in contemporary music – but then Shakatak is a particularly unusual group.
Due to the nature of their music, their fanbase is far-reaching while always retaining an ‘underground element’. This paradox sees the band, known primarily as serious jazz/funk musicians, enjoying high ‘cult’ status and instant recognition as a much-loved household favourite.
Thanks to their successful recording career, Shakatak has firmly established itself as a vibrant live act, combining astute musicianship with a sense of fun that translates perfectly with audiences worldwide to this day.
Shakatak scored several major hits, Night Birds (1982) and Down on the Street (1984), plus a further 12 entries in the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles.
I recently chatted with Bill Sharpe, the keyboard player.
To create music to make myself happy and hopefully other people too.
It’s been my life for over 40 years, so very important! As well as good food.
Feeling, love, fun and connection.
In life, have something to do, someone to love and something to look forward to.
15 mins...
I’m in the ground.
Interviews.
Stevie Wonder.
At my piano or in the studio.
Writing and creating new music.
Night Birds
Too many to mention!
Keith Emerson, Herbie Hancock, Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny to name a few in music.
Issey Miyake.
Barack Obama. Because he’s Barack Obama.
My 1923 Bosendorfer piano.
A nice white Burgundy.
Anywhere close to home.
Not showering for three days.
None I can say.
Gardener.
Just need one perfect smile.
Dr Zhivago
The Glucose Goddess.
Can’t Buy Me Love
Everyone.
Discombobulated.
A hole in one.
The Night Birds album.
Brexit
Not being able to write new songs.
A big bed with fresh cotton sheets.
Play the piano.
Always expect the unexpected.
To travel the world with Shakatak.
Anything to do with cancer research and hospices.
Good health and happiness for everyone including me.