Let's Talk Digital podcast launches on Bizcommunity

In addition to being the owner and founder of Let’s Talk Digital, Audrey is head of digital marketing at Absa, a digital activist, podcaster, influencer, public speaker and a member of various professional bodies including the IAB Brand Council, MMA, CMO Advisory Council for Africa and MASA.Let’s Talk Digital, which has already notched up 52 episodes, consists of 30-35 minute interview-style conversations focussed on closing the digital marketing knowledge gap by sharing and igniting new ideas that help businesses upskill and educate across a range of digital and marketing transformation topics.Some of the recent participants in the podcasts include Haydn Townsend, managing director of Accenture Interactive and the chairman of The IAB SA on the topic of ‘the shift from customer experience (CX) to The Business of Experience (BX)’; Greg Bailie, Head of Growth for Tik Tok in SA, shares trends and opportunities for brands on the platform; plus local and global industry thought leaders on topics covering media, creative, technology, tools, resources, content and measurement trends.Fans of Let’s Talk Digital audiences can look forward to content around harnessing digital trends and transformation, as well as keeping abreast of the latest changes across the digitalecosystem.Let’s Talk Digital will be featured every second Thursday on Bizcommunity Marketing & Media homepages from Tuesday, 14 September 2021 and via: