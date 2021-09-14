Let's Talk Digital podcast launches on Bizcommunity

Most Read
CWDi rebirths as Happy FridayA four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
African Bank Group CIO appointedUnathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
Adjusted Level 2 for SAOn Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and ZThe term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. Andrew Bourne
Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions easeSouth Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
#IABInsightSeries: Digital content marketingIn the 30th episode of the IAB Insight Series on 16 September 2021, speakers will showcase the opportunity to engage audiences online through digital content marketing.
The AMC announces relaunchThe African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
All the 2021 Gender Mainstreaming Awards winnersGender Mainstreaming Awards announced the winners of its 2021 edition during a virtual celebratory event co-hosted by Accenture and Business Engage, with the support of partners across many industries.
Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degreeA partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
Let's Talk Digital podcast launches on Bizcommunity
This September, Let's Talk Digital, a new multimedia offering launches on Bizcommunity. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Audrey Naidoo and produced by Tyran De Beer, features conversations with leading voices in the SA digital marketing and media space.
Let’s Talk Digital is hosted by Audrey Naidoo
Let's Talk Digital is hosted by Audrey Naidoo
Let’s Talk Digital, which has already notched up 52 episodes, consists of 30-35 minute interview-style conversations focussed on closing the digital marketing knowledge gap by sharing and igniting new ideas that help businesses upskill and educate across a range of digital and marketing transformation topics.
Some of the recent participants in the podcasts include Haydn Townsend, managing director of Accenture Interactive and the chairman of The IAB SA on the topic of ‘the shift from customer experience (CX) to The Business of Experience (BX)’; Greg Bailie, Head of Growth for Tik Tok in SA, shares trends and opportunities for brands on the platform; plus local and global industry thought leaders on topics covering media, creative, technology, tools, resources, content and measurement trends.
Fans of Let’s Talk Digital audiences can look forward to content around harnessing digital trends and transformation, as well as keeping abreast of the latest changes across the digital
ecosystem.
Let’s Talk Digital will be featured every second Thursday on Bizcommunity Marketing & Media homepages from Tuesday, 14 September 2021 and via:
Audrey Naidoo is head digital marketing at Absa. A digital activist, podcaster, influencer, public speaker & and members of various professional bodies: IAB Brand Council member, MMA, CMO Advisory Council for Africa & MASA. Naidoo owns a podcast called LetsTalkDigital which aims to educate, share and open up digital conversations in the industry. Naidoo is a professional marketer with extensive experience in the broader digital ecosystem with a focus on commercialisation, data, tech, analytics, creative, strategy and digital marketing transformation.
