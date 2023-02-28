Industries

British American Tobacco fears profits will go up in smoke as illegal trade devours the market

28 Feb 2023
By: Georgina Crouth
Non-smokers (and ex-smokers) might not have been fazed by South Africa's ban on cigarette smoking in the first pandemic year. They might not give a thought to the legal tobacco industry being wiped out by illicit traders, who were enabled during the Covid prohibition and have now snatched between 54% and 70% of the legal market.
Source:
Source: Pexels

And they might even agree with the proposed tobacco and vaping bill, which will punish smoking or vaping in the presence of a non-smoker or a child, or imprison those failing to comply with prescribed product standards.

The tobacco industry has a different take, arguing that the illegal trade deprives the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of billions in excise duty, which could be utilised to alleviate some of the country’s immediate problems; put farmers out of business, and costs hundreds of jobs.

Read the full article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
smoking, BAT, British American Tobacco, excise duty, vaping, Tobacco Bill

Source:
Source:
