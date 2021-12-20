PulpNonFiction: Local books worth reading and gifting this holiday

Read, read, read. Read everything -- trash, classics, good and bad, and see how they do it. Just like a carpenter who works as an apprentice and studies the master. Read! You'll absorb it. Then write. If it's good, you'll find out. If it's not, throw it out of the window - William Faulkner
Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture by Wandile Sihlobo - Get to grips with the complexity of South Africa’s land issues, and some of the more pragmatic ways we can go about resolving them.
For those confused about and/or interested in ‘Web3’:
Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks by Simon Dingle and Steven Sidley - Catch up on what’s going on in the world of crypto (and perhaps even finally figure out what NFTs are). Read more here.
For those who want to know themselves:
Train Naked by Pierre DuPlessis - Start the new year with some new ideas and some new, healthy mental habits.