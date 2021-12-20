Industries

Africa

#PulpNonFiction: Local books worth reading and gifting this holiday

20 Dec 2021
Bronwyn Williams
Read, read, read. Read everything -- trash, classics, good and bad, and see how they do it. Just like a carpenter who works as an apprentice and studies the master. Read! You'll absorb it. Then write. If it's good, you'll find out. If it's not, throw it out of the window - William Faulkner
Source:
Source:www.unsplash.com

If you still have last-minute holiday shopping to do, why not consider supporting a local South African author and gifting a book (or few)?

Here are some of my most frequently recommended recent releases that will be appreciated by both recipients and the local economy alike:

For those trying to build a brand and grow a business:


Here There Be Dragons by Richard Mulholland - Learn how to tell stories to change the world.

#PulpNonFiction: The tail of Pan narrans
#PulpNonFiction: The tail of Pan narrans

By Bronwyn Williams 22 Nov 2021


For those who wonder and worry about the future:


Afterland by Lauren Beukes - A remarkably prescient novel about gender, fertility, pandemics, people and the future. Read more here.

For those who need a bit of motivation for the new year after a hard season:


The Power of Purpose by Richard Wright - Get inspired about getting back up on to your real and/or proverbial bike.

#PulpNonFiction: On postalgia, purpose and progress
#PulpNonFiction: On postalgia, purpose and progress

By Bronwyn Williams 10 Aug 2020


For those concerned about South Africa’s economy:


Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture by Wandile Sihlobo - Get to grips with the complexity of South Africa’s land issues, and some of the more pragmatic ways we can go about resolving them.



For those confused about and/or interested in ‘Web3’:


Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks by Simon Dingle and Steven Sidley - Catch up on what’s going on in the world of crypto (and perhaps even finally figure out what NFTs are). Read more here.

For those who want to know themselves:


Train Naked by Pierre DuPlessis - Start the new year with some new ideas and some new, healthy mental habits.

#PulpNonFiction: Get into the habit of training naked
#PulpNonFiction: Get into the habit of training naked

By Bronwyn Williams 7 Dec 2020


Happy reading.
Bronwyn Williams
Futurist, economist and trend analyst. Partner at Flux Trends.
