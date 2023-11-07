Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pareto LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Office Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


WeWork South Africa: Thriving independently amid North American changes

7 Nov 2023
WeWork South Africa clarifies that it is separate from WeWork's North American strategic re-organisation.
Source: WeWork.
Source: WeWork.

“WeWork South Africa is 100% independently owned by SiSebenza, and operates independently from WeWork in the US and Canada,” say Andrew Robinson and Stefano Migliore, the owners of WeWork South Africa.

“Importantly, as an independent entity, we are not part of this strategic re-organisation process and there will be no impact on our members, vendors, employees, and real-estate partners.”

The WeWork South Africa business is strong and committed to investing in its future growth and remains fully focused on delivering exceptional and innovative flexible workspace solutions for its members.

“While our counterparts work to improve their business’ economics, position their community to grow, and enable their company to continue delivering best-in-class services to its members, our operations remain unchanged.

“We will continue to provide the service and experience our members have come to expect from us,” adds the local South African team whose focus is on expanding the WeWork brand into Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, and growing its presence in South Africa.

NextOptions
Read more: remote working, office property, WeWork, SiSebenza, hybrid work

Related

Source: Supplied.
South Africa dominates co-working expansion even as WeWork faces bankruptcy20 hours ago
Source: Supplied
World Online Networking Day 2023 shows power of convergence30 Oct 2023
SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals4 Oct 2023
WeWork, SiSebenza sign franchise partnership for South Africa, Africa
WeWork, SiSebenza sign franchise partnership for South Africa, Africa3 Mar 2023
Image source: © rawpixel –
Could 2023 see the 'great return'?27 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: 3 trends that will impact small businesses and organisations in 2023
#BizTrends2023: 3 trends that will impact small businesses and organisations in 202317 Jan 2023
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from
Hybrid workers are happier, healthier, more productive - global survey28 Nov 2022
Advice for entrepreneurs: what you need to know about securing financing for commercial property
Business Partners LimitedAdvice for entrepreneurs: what you need to know about securing financing for commercial property16 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz