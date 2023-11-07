WeWork South Africa: Thriving independently amid North American changes

WeWork South Africa clarifies that it is separate from WeWork's North American strategic re-organisation.

Source: WeWork.

“WeWork South Africa is 100% independently owned by SiSebenza, and operates independently from WeWork in the US and Canada,” say Andrew Robinson and Stefano Migliore, the owners of WeWork South Africa.

“Importantly, as an independent entity, we are not part of this strategic re-organisation process and there will be no impact on our members, vendors, employees, and real-estate partners.”

The WeWork South Africa business is strong and committed to investing in its future growth and remains fully focused on delivering exceptional and innovative flexible workspace solutions for its members.

“While our counterparts work to improve their business’ economics, position their community to grow, and enable their company to continue delivering best-in-class services to its members, our operations remain unchanged.

“We will continue to provide the service and experience our members have come to expect from us,” adds the local South African team whose focus is on expanding the WeWork brand into Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, and growing its presence in South Africa.