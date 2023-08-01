How to save jobs in a collapsing economy

As the threat of recession in the first quarter of 2024 mounts alongside a soaring unemployment rate, employers have cause to worry about how they can protect jobs in tough times.

It is, however, critical not to give up hope and to take in leadership advice that could save jobs in the dire current circumstances, one world-renowned business turnaround expert is advising local companies.

Michael Dorn, an international business turnaround expert and chief executive officer of the RTgroup, who is also the chief restructuring officer at Nampak, where he spearheaded one of South Africa's largest ever corporate recapitalisations for the manufacturing company earlier this year, says the country should expect a jobs crisis.

But there is still hope for those companies that are willing to do what it takes to save jobs.

“If one believes the leading economists, then a wave of bad times is coming. And there might be mass retrenchments. The latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outlook is devastating and we’re expecting most businesses in South Africa to struggle in the next 12 to 24 months.

"Many companies might fail and many people could lose their jobs, but those companies that resist the pressure to liquidate and that opt to invest in their own restructuring can and will save many jobs,” says Dorn.

The German business expert has spent many years “in the trenches with CEOs and leadership teams” in Europe, the United States and South Africa.

Economic downturn: Consequences

The GDP figures announced last week paint a dire picture of the economy, says Dorn. SA’s GDP shrank by 0.7% year-on-year since 2022, due to ongoing loadshedding, chaos at the country’s ports and rising global inflation.

Several key labour-intensive industries such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing and construction have contracted, while South Africa’s expanded unemployment rate now sits at 42.1% and its United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets become ever more unattainable.

In this context, Dorn believes companies can save jobs if they prioritise five hard leadership decisions:

Wear a restructuring and not a liquidation hat: “South Africa has a strong legal and business legacy of liquidations, and this is one route you can take when times get tough, but just know that this will guarantee significant job losses. "Companies that liquidate typically shed the majority of their jobs, and this has terrible socio-economic ripple effects, especially in the low-income areas around the country. "It is a choice that must be avoided if possible. Never view it as Plan A. Companies that decide to try for survival and opt for a restructuring instead, will still shed jobs in tough times, but this might be closer to 20 to 30% of all employee positions and they have the prospect of recovery in time,” says Dorn.

Dorn says it is critical for leaders to fight for the jobs of their employees in times of crisis. “Even the hardest feats are possible with a positive mindset. Fight for what you believe in, put a solid plan in place, make brave decisions, and you will triumph in the end.”