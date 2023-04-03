Edu Inc celebrates 10 years, launches bursary fund

Education Incorporated (Edu Inc), a boutique school in Fourways, Johannesburg has launched a bursary fund for deserving students.

Edu Inc co founders Jaqueline and Gershom Aitchison celebrate 10 years with learners at the school. Image supplied

The school was founded in 2013 by Jacqueline and Gershom Aitchison, whose vision it was to develop well rounded learners who could successfully embrace and adapt to the rapidly changing world around them. Edu Inc’s mission statement is: ‘Think different. Learn different. Succeed different.’

This personal conviction has led to the school establishing a non-profit company, Edu Looking Forward, whose focus is to provide bursaries to children who would excel under the Edu Inc methodology but who lack the means to attend a private school.

“Our ultimate aim is to build a perpetual bursary fund for one child per grade to ensure that their schooling career is stable, continuous and provides them with the best possible opportunity to grow into their potential. From there they will be well positioned to attain tertiary scholarships to continue their academic journey,” executive head Jacqueline Aitchison says.

Edu Inc has also introduced 'The Alumni Scholarship’, which affords the opportunity for alumni to make a minimum monthly contribution of R50 per month towards a bursary for one of these children.

Edu Inc counts among its alumni some of South Africa’s emerging sporting and cultural stars, who benefitted from the school’s personalised attention as well as their accommodation of their rigorous training schedules within the academic programme.

“There are so many deserving children out there with the potential to be one of the worlds’ next greats, and this provides an opportunity for them to have that potential cultivated,” she adds.

While academic excellence is prioritised – Edu Inc has an immaculate IEB matric pass record (seven out of seven years) – the school instils in each of their learners the notion of the ‘portfolio of self’ as a principle of lifelong learning.

“We believe traditional approaches to schooling and written school leaving examinations are not sufficient to prepare our students to meet the challenges of the future,” headmaster Gershom Aitchison says.

Aitchison believes that there is a correlation between the approach one takes to education and children’s mental and social wellbeing.