Eduvos celebrates the class of 2022 with over 1700 graduates

3 Apr 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos, one of the biggest private higher education institutions in South Africa, is proud to announce the graduation of its Class of 2022, which comprises 1,716 graduates.
The graduands from Eduvos’s 12 campuses will attend graduation ceremonies at their respective campuses across South Africa between 25 April and 12 May.

The graduands of 2022 studied at Eduvos during a time of uncertainty and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Their graduation is therefore also a celebration of their resilience and adaptability.

In addition to those who found employment, the Eduvos Employability Centre played a significant role in helping 639 graduates find job positions, ensuring their future post-graduation. This underscores the institution's commitment to providing students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the workforce.

In addition to those who have found employment, many of the Class of 2022 graduates have decided to continue their studies. With 72% of the class of 2022* either already employed or furthering their education in 2023, it is evident that Eduvos has provided a solid foundation for its students to build upon.

Eduvos celebrates a record intake for 2023
Eduvos celebrates a record intake for 2023

Issued by Eduvos 28 Mar 2023

"We are proud of the achievements of the Class of 2022 and are confident that they will make a positive impact in their communities and places of work," said Siegie Brownlee, Eduvos CEO.

"We wish all our graduands the very best in their future endeavours and look forward to hearing about their continued success."

Eduvos would also like to thank the lecturers and support staff who helped the graduands reach this achievement. It is also important to highlight the role of parents, guardians and students’ support networks who have walked alongside them in their academic journey and afforded them an opportunity of tertiary education.

*Some graduands were inaccessible. These numbers reflect the accessible graduands.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is a leading higher education institution that offers more than 27 fully accredited qualifications that are internationally recognised, which include undergrad, postgrad and pre-degree programmes. Eduvos strives to improve the future of Africa’s youth by offering affordable, quality higher education.

For press enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak or moc.sovude@eciffosserp.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
