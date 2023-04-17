Community entrepreneurs come up tops

Social entrepreneurs are vital to a sustainable future for South Africa as a whole - they solve societal and environmental problems, combat challenges in ways that government and traditional charities cannot, and positively impact society and/or the environment.

Pule Monare (left), winner of the Iwisa No.1 Community Champion Competition, celebrating his victory with Julian Singonzo (right) from Premier FMCG.

This is why Premier FMCG, Social Enterprise Connect (SEC), Social Enterprise Academy Africa (SEAA) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have come together to launch the Iwisa No.1 Community Champions Competition, which identifies, upskills, and rewards community-based entrepreneurs for doing good while doing well in some of Premier’s key regions: Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

We aim to build strong communities by empowering South African citizens who add value to our economy and the societies in which they operate through this competition.

– Sibongile Mooko

The winners were announced at an awards lunch held in each province during March 2023. The Top 10 finalists in each region pitched their businesses to a panel of judges consisting of a Premier FMCG representative, community development stakeholders and successful social entrepreneurs. First place winners were rewarded with R30,000 and all winners also gain additional expert business mentorship through the SEAA as part of their prize.

Taking top honours in the Free State was Pule Monare from PUFTA Pty Ltd, a company that has created employment for over 30 members of the community and sustains itself by selling chicken and crops at the local supermarkets.

Mkhululi Mnukwa (left), winner of the Iwisa No.1 2022 Community Champion Competition, receives his cash prize from Nadia van Rensburg (right), Premier FMCG’s Area sales manager for the Eastern Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, Mkhululi Mnukwa from M&M Trading won first place for his company that sells vegetables and provides experiential training to other youth in the community.

Left to right: Winners of the Iwisa No.1 Community Champion Competition, Thozama Sikiti (3rd place), Sizwe Nzima (1st place), Colin Mkosi (2nd place), and Inga Mayile, a Cloudy Deliveries rider, celebrate their victory.

Sizwe Nzima from Iyeza Health took first place in the Western Cape. The company provides logistics business services focusing on increasing access to treatment and healthcare products in the communities. It sustains itself by charging the patients and suppliers a delivery fee.

Left to right: Fortune Hadebe, Julian Singonzo and Mzokhona Maxase celebrate Cubic38 winning the Iwisa No.1 2022 Community Champion Competition.

Fortune Hadebe & Mzokhona Maxase from Cubic38 cleaned up in Gauteng with their innovative business idea that converts waste tyres into shoe polish and other consumables.

Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier, says that finding and assisting individuals who deserve to be rewarded for the role they play in our socio-economic environment is important to IWISA No.1 as a homegrown brand focused on drawing people and communities together to make people’s everyday lives better.

“The mentorship our finalists received included three online sessions that helped them to understand how best to use their financial injection to ensure sustainable and long-term success. Finalists were also assisted in creating business models to plan their social impact and maintain profits. In addition, guidance from the SEC’s expert mentors allowed our entrepreneurs to undertake mapping exercises within their communities to identify other income-generating ideas that could potentially increase their viability and impact and uplift the communities in which they operate,” says Jacqueline Mhlanga, Programmes manager at the SEC.

“We aim to build strong communities by empowering South African citizens who add value to our economy and the societies in which they operate through this competition. We congratulate our winners and wish them huge success in the future,” concludes Mooko.

For more information on Iwisa No.1, contact Sibongile Mooko, moc.GCMFreimerP@okooM.elignobiS | 079 499 5765.



