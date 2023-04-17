14 KZN SMEs generate over R163m in 2 years

Fourteen small and growing businesses (SGBs) in KwaZulu-Natal have graduated from Fortress Real Estate Investments and Growthpoint Properties' enterprise development programme Property Point.

Despite the challenges faced in 2020 and 2021, the programmes have recorded a combined revenue of over R163m in two years, generating around 150 full-time and part-time jobs and accessing over R34m worth of contracts.

Over the course of the two-year Property Point programme, Fortress had nine graduates that generated a revenue of over R86m. In comparison, Growthpoint had five graduates that generated a revenue of over R77m in two years. Both programmes had an annual average revenue growth rate of 45% in the first year, 23% in the second year, and an overall average of 34% in the total duration of the programme.

Shawn Theunissen, CEO of Property Point, congratulated all participants of the programmes and commended them for their resilience and hard work.

“We are getting a step closer to strengthening the impact of local economic development, and through these programmes, we will prove that SMEs have a larger impact on the growth of this country’s economy, striving for success and sustainability against all odds.”

“In the spirit of hope and innovation, this ceremony and its reports of success represent the resilience and hard work of the SGBs. It is a testimony to the impact of hard work and determination in creating sustainable jobs and revenue streams through entrepreneurship. These sponsorships have contributed to economic growth, job creation, and the overall development of the South African business landscape,” said Theunissen.

The 14 graduating businesses included the following:

Growthpoint cohort:

PhePhela Elangen

FS Gonzalves Construction

Imisebe Yethemba

Mad Design Studios

Siyamceba Trading

Fortress cohort: