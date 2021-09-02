Entries open for SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme

The SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme is looking for entrepreneurs who are committed to boosting their growth and achieving new levels of success. Since 2015, this innovative and life-changing programme has delivered exceptional results for hundreds of entrepreneurs all over the country, across multiple business sectors.
The SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme supports entrepreneurs to become successful and resilient business owners through extensive entrepreneurial skills development, mentorship and access to markets, finance and practical business tools and templates. Connection to peers around the country builds a powerful network of opportunities for participants long after the programme has ended.
Since inception, Tholoana Enterprise Programme participants have increased their collective turnover by 85%, from R170m at inception to R315m as at 2019 – and have created 832 new jobs. The long-term survival rate of the Tholoana Enterprise Progamme alumni is almost nine times higher than the national average, making this one of the most well-regarded and impactful programmes of its kind in South Africa.
In 2020, 2,270 completed applications were received for the 60 places available.
Entrepreneurs on this 18-month programme receive extensive entrepreneurial skills development, mentorship and access to tools and templates. In addition, connection to a strong peer network, as well as access to markets and finance, help small business owners achieve exceptional results and become sustainable.
Entrepreneurs who are living with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications are also welcome from businesses working in new and growing sectors such as export, manufacturing, food processing, water, energy and waste management.
Criteria
- The business is operational and has been trading for at least 12 months.
- The business is Black-owned and managed.
- The business is headquartered and registered (if applicable), within South African borders.
- The business should be a going concern, commercially sustainable and viable.
- The applicant is involved in the daily operations and management of the business on a full-time
basis and is not employed by any other organisation.
- The applicant has the skills and experience necessary for the type of business they are
engaged in.
- The business is in the early stages of growth.
- The applicant should show a willingness to learn, grow and change.
- The applicant should show entrepreneurial and leadership abilities.
- The applicant should be resilient and driven to succeed.
Applications close on Thursday, 30 September 2021.
For more, go to https://sabfoundation.co.za/tholoana-enterprise-programme