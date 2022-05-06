bp Southern Africa to donate R8m to support KZN flood relief efforts

bp Southern Africa (bpSA) announced recently that it will be donating R8m to help support the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The donation will be made through its ongoing partnership with the Solidarity Fund. The parties are in the process of finalising the project plan and its monitoring and evaluation aspects.

People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban. Reuters/Rogan Ward

The donation will provide displaced flood victims with food, water, and other essential emergency supplies, bpSA said in a statement.“The health, safety, and security of our people and our environment are core bp values and we are pleased to be able to provide meaningful and critical support towards the country’s collective stand to help those in need in the province. We are grateful for the exceptional leadership of our board chairperson, Advocate Thandi Orleyn, as her support has made this donation possible,” says Taelo Mojapelo, bp Southern Africa CEO.“We are pleased to also be supporting the communities where our employees live and work. We believe that this donation will make a meaningful difference in providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal,” Mojapelo said.