Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

dmg events AfricaTrialogueCoronationBizcommunity.comCyril Ramaphosa FoundationCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Investment & Philanthropy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


bp Southern Africa to donate R8m to support KZN flood relief efforts

6 May 2022
bp Southern Africa (bpSA) announced recently that it will be donating R8m to help support the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The donation will be made through its ongoing partnership with the Solidarity Fund. The parties are in the process of finalising the project plan and its monitoring and evaluation aspects.
People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban. Reuters/Rogan Ward
People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban. Reuters/Rogan Ward

The donation will provide displaced flood victims with food, water, and other essential emergency supplies, bpSA said in a statement.

“The health, safety, and security of our people and our environment are core bp values and we are pleased to be able to provide meaningful and critical support towards the country’s collective stand to help those in need in the province. We are grateful for the exceptional leadership of our board chairperson, Advocate Thandi Orleyn, as her support has made this donation possible,” says Taelo Mojapelo, bp Southern Africa CEO.

Cotton On launches R500k fundraising campaign to aid KZN flood victims
Cotton On launches R500k fundraising campaign to aid KZN flood victims

28 Apr 2022


“We are pleased to also be supporting the communities where our employees live and work. We believe that this donation will make a meaningful difference in providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal,” Mojapelo said.
NextOptions
Read more: BP Southern Africa, Solidarity Fund, KZN floods

Related

Expert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA
Vaal University of TechnologyExpert opinion: Flooding events in KZN and Eastern Cape and implications for disaster management in SA29 Apr 2022
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods29 Apr 2022
Construction technology can help to mitigate natural disasters
Construction technology can help to mitigate natural disasters28 Apr 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation donates R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationCyril Ramaphosa Foundation donates R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief26 Apr 2022
East Coast Radio, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, raises over R6.7m for #KZNFlood victims
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, raises over R6.7m for #KZNFlood victims26 Apr 2022
Sasol warns of impact on Q4 volume outlook following KZN floods
Sasol warns of impact on Q4 volume outlook following KZN floods25 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz