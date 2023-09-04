Industries

    City of Cape Town opens applications to its 2024 supplier programme

    7 Dec 2023
    The City of Cape Town has launched its eighth annual Smart Supplier Readiness Programme. This initiative aims to grow and support small businesses. It will empower them to engage effectively with corporate supply chains and access new and larger contract opportunities in the public and private sector.
    Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth | image supplied
    Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth | image supplied

    The 2024 City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Readiness Programme has been designed to connect small businesses with buyers from across the region, the country and the continent over an eight-month period.

    This year, it features a new and targeted approach with a dedicated focus on buyer-seller linkage. Qualifying small businesses will be taken through a rigorous step-by-step development process to hone the engagement strategies that will ultimately boost their performance, success and profitability.

    Criteria to enter

    To qualify to enter the 2024 City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Readiness Programme, businesses must be based in Cape Town, must have been in operation for at least 18 months and must be owned by a South African citizen.

    Exempted Micro Enterprises (EME) and Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSE's) that are 51% Black-owned and managed are invited to participate. The other criteria for entrants are that they must be able to handle increased market demands and must have a competitive advantage in the market that they trade-in.

    The entrant must also be a registered supplier with the Central Supplier Database and a City Vendor, have a valid tax certificate and a valid BBBEE affidavit.

    Big benefits in 2024

    This year’s participants can expect to reap a host of benefits. They will have access to buyer readiness masterclass sessions, participate in four Supplier Pitching MatchUp Buyer Linkage sessions, which are in-person events, as well as a series of online Supplier MatchUp Sessions.

    They will get to attend the Continental Made in Africa online conference and the annual City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Conference and will also receive ongoing SMME Clinic community access and support.

    Small businesses can submit their applications for the programme at: https://www.formpl.us/form/4807709867769856

