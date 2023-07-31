Building a technology agnostic company: A tailored approach to safeguarding data

The Innovator Trust chats to the founder of iCurity, Tavernt Munchene, delving into the birth of his company and the solutions he has created for the digital threats that today's businesses face. We discuss how he identified critical industry needs, overcame initial hurdles, and achieved business success.

The birth of iCurity

Munchene launched into action when he noticed the frustration customers experienced in finding alternative solutions for their business needs... vendor locking being the most significant pain point. “While still employed, we noticed that clients felt compelled to use suboptimal solutions. Furthermore, they were sold solutions they didn't necessarily need; we realised there was room for a more tailored approach that provided relevant solutions." Munchene furthers that they stand by the belief that a 'one size does not fit all' approach is inadequate and identified the importance of understanding each client's unique requirements and budget. iCurity was born as a technology-agnostic company, offering comprehensive solutions across the spectrum of available technologies.

"What we do stems beyond firewall protection. We are data-centric and work with our clients to identify the value of protecting their company data. We build with that information in mind," explains Munchene. He further highlights that this is not only applicable to large companies but that they realised how much SMMEs in South Africa needed their services and their tailored approach to the industry. "Most small businesses don't invest in their protection. If your data, as a small business, is compromised, you must have the resources to protect yourself; it can be encrypted and used as ransomware against you – it's more important for small to medium enterprises to protect themselves because the cost of recovery can be astronomical," Munchene emphasises.

Overcoming initial challenges

Based on the aforementioned, one challenge was having SMMEs learn the value of protecting their data. Another was breaking into a market dominated by established brands. While the industry recognised the founders individually, building a collective brand identity required time and effort. To overcome this obstacle, iCurity started by taking on smaller projects, proving their expertise and reliability.

They understood the importance of building references and establishing trust with clients. By faithfully delivering results in the professional services sector, iCurity gained a strong foundation and gradually expanded its reach. Munchene recognises that scaling takes time: "Everyone needs to accept that everyone needs to earn their stripes. It's critical to build references – there are no shortcuts." Munchene highlights that one of the upsides to professional services is that one doesn't need significant capital, making a lean approach for customers even more accessible.

Identifying and solving critical industry needs: A lean approach to integration

ICurity recognised that customers desired a lean approach, allowing them to focus on their core business while relying on trusted technology partners. To meet customers' needs, iCurity adopted an innovative approach. "We integrate client resources into their team, establishing a cohesive relationship that feels like an extension of the client's department. This approach facilitates seamless collaboration and ensures that clients remain informed about ongoing developments, cultivating trust and transparency," mentions Munchene. Collaborating and expertise are two ways iCurity differentiates itself from the competition.

Differentiating in a hybrid working world: Specialised subject matter expertise

In the current era of hybrid work models, iCurity distinguishes itself from competitors through its specialised subject matter expertise.

By focusing on and excelling within a niche environment, iCurity has fostered a robust reputation. With global experience and resources in various countries, they are well-equipped to support clients worldwide. "Our aim is always to form strategic partnerships, working alongside clients to achieve their goals." This innovative approach is why iCurity has excelled in the Innovator Trust's Enterprise Development (ED) Programme.

Innovator Trust ED Programme: Empowering growth and development

Munchene notes that their journey took a significant turn when they applied for the Innovator Trust ED Programme in partnership with Africa Beyond 4IR. Among the top four candidates selected by Innovator Trust, they gained access to critical support and resources. In his own words, being an incubation beneficiary has been a complete 'game changer'. Munchene also highlights that not only does Innovator Trust provide them with guidance, but they also confirm when they are doing things right.

"Sometimes, as entrepreneurs, we just need the affirmation that we are headed in the right direction. While we had the technical skills and knowledge, we were equipped with crucial marketing, branding, and financial skills. We've recently rebranded with Innovator Trust’s assistance, and they're driving our social media. Furthermore, Innovator Trust provides technical support, backup power solutions to keep us powered during load shedding, personality assessments, and invaluable mentorship. This provided valuable accountability and helped drive purposeful growth. As a result, we're playing in a different space and elevated as a business," acknowledges Munchene.

Visit the iCurity company website for more information on the products and services available: www.icurity.co.za.



