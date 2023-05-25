Calling small businesses to apply now!

"South Africa has hundreds of thousands of small businesses - so many that they contribute over 40% of our country's gross domestic product and employ two-thirds of all South African workers. This means that, the more support they receive, the more people they can employ, and the more successful our country becomes", says Mike Anderson: NSBC founder and CEO.

Anderson says, “With more support, small businesses have the potential to breathe new life into the South African economy and play an even bigger role in economic growth and job creation. Small businesses represent countless hours of hard work, commitment, resilience, and thousands of jobs. When South Africans support the small, they make a big impact. Providing as much support to small businesses as possible is an investment in our communities and South Africa’s collective economic future”.

This leads us to the Launch My Startup initiative. This is without doubt the most meaningful and high impact national initiative that will fund 1000s of high-potential small businesses through Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Funding, to help them to become active, sustainable economic participants with a positive spin-off of creating employment for others.

This is South Africa’s leading initiative of its kind powered towards boosting the small business sector throughout South Africa. The ultimate aim of the initiative is to alleviate unemployment and drive job creation within the small business sector.

The application process for a small business to receive the funded ‘Launch My Startup’ one-year accelerator programme is quick, seamless and completed online. The successful applicants will be notified via e-mail within 5 working days. The small business needs to meet certain criteria and adhere to certain requirements.

If your small business is selected, your business will receive a 100% funded one-year accelerator programme that will boost your business into the beyond – All powered by the NSBC and BIG Business South Africa.

The 100% funded one-year Launch My Startup Accelerator Programme will includes, but is not limited to:

Formalising the business structure (CIPC / SARS / B-BBEE)



Financial compliancy (Accounting, tax etc.)



Complete branded expo package at The Business Show: Africa



Funding readiness and access to funding



Supplier readiness for the Corporate and Government sectors



VIP invite to inspirational, networking and success-driven events



Business guidance and support and much more!

