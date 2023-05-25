Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaBullion PR & CommunicationStellenbosch University Language CentreGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Calling small businesses to apply now!

25 May 2023
Issued by: NSBC.Africa
"South Africa has hundreds of thousands of small businesses - so many that they contribute over 40% of our country's gross domestic product and employ two-thirds of all South African workers. This means that, the more support they receive, the more people they can employ, and the more successful our country becomes", says Mike Anderson: NSBC founder and CEO.
Calling small businesses to apply now!

Anderson says, “With more support, small businesses have the potential to breathe new life into the South African economy and play an even bigger role in economic growth and job creation. Small businesses represent countless hours of hard work, commitment, resilience, and thousands of jobs. When South Africans support the small, they make a big impact. Providing as much support to small businesses as possible is an investment in our communities and South Africa’s collective economic future”.

This leads us to the Launch My Startup initiative. This is without doubt the most meaningful and high impact national initiative that will fund 1000s of high-potential small businesses through Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Funding, to help them to become active, sustainable economic participants with a positive spin-off of creating employment for others.

This is South Africa’s leading initiative of its kind powered towards boosting the small business sector throughout South Africa. The ultimate aim of the initiative is to alleviate unemployment and drive job creation within the small business sector.

The application process for a small business to receive the funded ‘Launch My Startup’ one-year accelerator programme is quick, seamless and completed online. The successful applicants will be notified via e-mail within 5 working days. The small business needs to meet certain criteria and adhere to certain requirements.

If your small business is selected, your business will receive a 100% funded one-year accelerator programme that will boost your business into the beyond – All powered by the NSBC and BIG Business South Africa.

The 100% funded one-year Launch My Startup Accelerator Programme will includes, but is not limited to:

  • Formalising the business structure (CIPC / SARS / B-BBEE)
  • Financial compliancy (Accounting, tax etc.)
  • Complete branded expo package at The Business Show: Africa
  • Funding readiness and access to funding
  • Supplier readiness for the Corporate and Government sectors
  • VIP invite to inspirational, networking and success-driven events
  • Business guidance and support and much more!

To see more and to apply – click here.

NextOptions
NSBC.Africa
The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
Read more: Economic growth, NSBC, Mike Anderson, South African economy, National Small Business Chamber

Related

Kudos to the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards
NSBC.AfricaKudos to the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards18 Nov 2022
And the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...
NSBC.AfricaAnd the winners of the 2022 South African Small Business Awards are...2 Nov 2022
Help us to help small businesses and you could win a Digital One Marketing Campaign valued at R50,000
NSBC.AfricaHelp us to help small businesses and you could win a Digital One Marketing Campaign valued at R50,00019 Sep 2022
Celebrating 11 years of Small Business Friday
NSBC.AfricaCelebrating 11 years of Small Business Friday1 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied. Travis Meyer has joined the Forbes Business Council.
Young finance business leader, Travis Meyer, joins Forbes Business Council21 Jun 2022
The future of job creation is here!
NSBC.AfricaThe future of job creation is here!30 Mar 2022
There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on our economy
NSBC.AfricaThere is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on our economy22 Mar 2022
Experian and NSBC partner to help South African SMEs improve their financial health
NSBC.AfricaExperian and NSBC partner to help South African SMEs improve their financial health26 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz