CoCT calls on small business owners to take part in supplier programme

The seventh annual CoCT Smart Supplier Readiness Programme has been launched. The most successful businesses that complete the 2023 Supplier Readiness Programme will be invited to apply for just 30 places available in an enhanced programme with additional benefits.

Smart Procurement World project manager Keshni Reddy | image supplied

The top businesses will also each receive a professionally edited two-minute buyer pitch video that can be used for the Smart Supplier market linkage initiative and for their own marketing and buyer engagements.

To qualify for the City of Cape Town Smart Supplier Readiness Programme, businesses must be based in Cape Town and owned by a South African citizen. The company must have been in operation for a minimum of 18 months, it must be an Exempted Micro Enterprise (EME) or a Qualifying Small Enterprise (QSE) that is 51% Black-owned and managed.

The business must be able to handle increased market demands and have a unique competitive advantage in the market in which it trades. The business must be a registered supplier with the Central Supplier Database as a City Vendor and have a valid tax certificate and a valid BBBEE affidavit.

"Platforms like this are crucial to small businesses because they provide knowledge and an understanding of the skills necessary to deal with challenges that can stifle growth. I am excited to see the ideas and opportunities from the businesses taking part in this year's programme, which is proudly funded and overseen by the city," comments Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth.

The City of Cape Town has again partnered with procurement solutions specialist, Smart Procurement World, to offer a powerful programme geared to support and advance its suppliers, including enabling them to access new markets. “This is the seventh year that Smart Procurement World has worked with the city on its supplier readiness programme. “We are honoured to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth, success and sustainability of small businesses, which are the lifeblood of South Africa’s economy, making a critical contribution to job creation and to the country’s GDP,” says Smart Procurement World project manager Keshni Reddy, who is heading the 2023 CoCT Smart Supplier Programme.

“This year's programme has been designed specifically to offer businesses the right support at the right time. There simply isn’t a better way to expand your business skills and knowledge,” she stresses.