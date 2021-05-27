Rand Pharmaceuticals on their way to rapid growth

Company MD Sylvester Mokwele shares: “We identified the Vumela Fund as the ideal funding partner due to their deal structuring flexibility which allows PDIs to participate in industries with high barriers to entry. The turnaround time to deal close was exceptionally quick and we really look forward to this relationship, which will empower Rand Pharm for the future. Vuyiswa and the team were very helpful and offered us terms that will see us grow our footprint in pharmaceutical distribution.”

“Vumela sees an opportunity to support an acquisition that will boost capacity and create new partnerships that will result in sustained long-term growth,” says Vuyiswa Nzimande, Edge Growth principal and lead dealmaker. “Rand Pharmaceutical Distributors have a longstanding history in the wholesale sale and distribution of pharmaceuticals, and we are excited to support a company that invests in its people and local community.”



