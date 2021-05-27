SMEs Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Show more

Entrepreneurship jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Rand Pharmaceuticals on their way to rapid growth

27 May 2021
Issued by: Edge Growth
Vumela announces an exciting investment in healthcare
The Vumela Fund, established by FNB Business and Edge Growth, announced a new partnership with Rand Pharmaceutical Distributors that will see the expansion and growth of this innovative 100% Black-owned-and-managed company that services independent pharmacies, private practices and small clinics.


Rand Pharm was purposely based in a historically disadvantaged township area and provides employment to over 45 residents in the locality. All of their employees – including senior management – live in the same township area and the company actively promotes and invests in the local community and its social development. However, despite 20 years of industry experience, Rand Pharm was struggling with the availability of growth capital to expand their business.

Company MD Sylvester Mokwele shares: “We identified the Vumela Fund as the ideal funding partner due to their deal structuring flexibility which allows PDIs to participate in industries with high barriers to entry. The turnaround time to deal close was exceptionally quick and we really look forward to this relationship, which will empower Rand Pharm for the future. Vuyiswa and the team were very helpful and offered us terms that will see us grow our footprint in pharmaceutical distribution.”



Rand Pharm operates from one warehouse that serves the independent retail pharmacy market, dispensing to doctors, hospitals and clinics, as well as emerging markets in the townships (spaza shops and small supermarkets). They offer a complete range of generic medicine from pharmaceutical companies including Aspen, Adcock Ingram, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Pharmadynamics, Biotech Labs and more, currently supplying clients in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West Province. The time was right for a strategic investment.

“Vumela sees an opportunity to support an acquisition that will boost capacity and create new partnerships that will result in sustained long-term growth,” says Vuyiswa Nzimande, Edge Growth principal and lead dealmaker. “Rand Pharmaceutical Distributors have a longstanding history in the wholesale sale and distribution of pharmaceuticals, and we are excited to support a company that invests in its people and local community.”

FirstRand's Vumela Fund and ProfitShare Partners assist SMEs in supplying essential items for Covid-19

The Edge Growth-managed Vumela Fund recently invested a R25-million funding line in ProfitShare Partners to specifically help SMEs who supply and deliver essentials in the fight against Covid-19...

Issued by Edge Growth 11 May 2020


“FNB’s SME Development strategy has allowed us to play an important role in creating jobs across various industries. In light of the global efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting SMEs in the healthcare industry can only serve to ensure job creation is achieved in a pandemic affected, and post-pandemic world. We believe this investment in Rand Pharm is relevant to the needs of both the healthcare sector and SMEs in South Africa and look forward to the growth this is bound to unlock for them,” says Heather Lowe, SME development head for FNB Business.

The Vumela Fund was established in 2009 by FNB Business Banking and Edge Growth to help alleviate poverty in South Africa by creating jobs through supporting the growth of SMEs. Vumela has R454m under management, from FirstRand and the Jobs Fund, and to date has deployed R348m to more than 20 early-stage businesses, creating almost 2,000 permanent jobs, primarily for low to middle income individuals.

Edge Growth is a leading SME and Venture Fund Manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum impact:
ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value-chain
Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management
Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

If you would like more information, please contact Linda Erasmus at +27 10 001 3715 or email at lerasmus@edgegrowth.com.



Edge Growth
Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.
Comment

Read more: Adcock Ingram, Cipla, Aspen, Edge Growth, FNB Business, Vumela Fund, Covid-19

Related

Tiger Wheel & TyreTiger Wheel & Tyre takes platinum spot in Beeld Readers' Choice Awards6 minutes ago
Nahana Communications GroupThe City of Cape Town and HelloFCB+ ask residents: How are you?; raising awareness for mental health20 hours ago
KantarCovid-19 Barometer: 500 days later, how are people in South Africa feeling?1 day ago
Heineken South AfricaBoosting regional economic growth through intra-African trade2 days ago
SilversoftHow to motivate your team to produce good work, even during a global pandemic3 days ago
Leap CommunicationsIrregular sleep may lead to bad moods and depression - study21 May 2021
North-West University (NWU)NWU's partner consortium launches ventilator design competition for students21 May 2021
UberUber committing rides to the vaccination centres across SA21 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz