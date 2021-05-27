Rand Pharmaceuticals on their way to rapid growth

Company MD Sylvester Mokwele shares: “We identified the Vumela Fund as the ideal funding partner due to their deal structuring flexibility which allows PDIs to participate in industries with high barriers to entry. The turnaround time to deal close was exceptionally quick and we really look forward to this relationship, which will empower Rand Pharm for the future. Vuyiswa and the team were very helpful and offered us terms that will see us grow our footprint in pharmaceutical distribution.”
“Vumela sees an opportunity to support an acquisition that will boost capacity and create new partnerships that will result in sustained long-term growth,” says Vuyiswa Nzimande, Edge Growth principal and lead dealmaker. “Rand Pharmaceutical Distributors have a longstanding history in the wholesale sale and distribution of pharmaceuticals, and we are excited to support a company that invests in its people and local community.”
The Edge Growth-managed Vumela Fund recently invested a R25-million funding line in ProfitShare Partners to specifically help SMEs who supply and deliver essentials in the fight against Covid-19...
Edge Growth 11 May 2020
The Vumela Fund was established in 2009 by FNB Business Banking and Edge Growth to help alleviate poverty in South Africa by creating jobs through supporting the growth of SMEs. Vumela has R454m under management, from FirstRand and the Jobs Fund, and to date has deployed R348m to more than 20 early-stage businesses, creating almost 2,000 permanent jobs, primarily for low to middle income individuals.
Edge Growth is a leading SME and Venture Fund Manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum impact:
ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value-chain
Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management
Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes
If you would like more information, please contact Linda Erasmus at +27 10 001 3715 or email at lerasmus@edgegrowth.com.