Heineken South Africa Women's Month entrepreneur - Divya Vasant, CEO of Amazi

#PullHerUp GIVEAWAY - Unlock HER potential to Unlock OUR Power. We want to encourage men, women, organisations to join us in Pulling Up 500 women by investing in their access to our Self & Entrepreneurial learning content. Being deliberate about not just creating space for women but actively investing in them is core to who we are. We are kick-starting this campaign by investing in pulling 50 women up to our platform to receive learning content worth R22 500 over the month of August. How to enter: - Follow @amazibeauty - Comment below with a motivation on why you or someone else would like to be pulled up as a women of colour. - Share this post in your stories tagging @amazibeauty and the women of colour you want to pull up. - Entries close 21st August 2020. Winners will be announced 26th August 2020 in the AMAZI Mag. #BeautyOnAMission #RedefiningBeauty #ADifferentKindOfBeauty #TheAMAZIExperience #PaintPurposeAndHeart