Basa PESP3 funding opportunity

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (BASA) invites registered small and micro enterprises within the cultural and creative industries to apply for the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP3) grant funding.
An initiative of the Presidency and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), PESP3 is aimed at creating opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors with a focus on shared value. PESP has demonstrated the government’s capacity to take public employment and other forms of publicly funded support to a new scale, with the achievement of over 550,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities and more still in implementation. BASA’s role in the implementation of PESP3 is focused on ensuring that the jobs created provide meaningful work experience for participants that will assist them on their pathways into the wider labour market, making participants “work-ready” as the economic recovery creates more sustainable jobs.
As a first step, applicants should e-mail formal Expression of Interest letters to az.oc.asab@3PSEP
on, or before, Friday 29 July 2022 at 5pm. These must contain a high-level overview of the project, as well as the requested grant amount. Eligible applicants will then be invited to submit a full application online.
Only applications that have a well-thought-out plan with clear goals, specific metrics, and measurable impact will be considered. Projects which create jobs and have a clear focus on targeted groups (women, youth, and people living with disabilities) will be given priority consideration. Initiatives that promote human capital development (education, training, technology, innovation, skills, and wellness) will also be considered. Late and incomplete applications will not be considered, and no exceptions will be made.
Enquiries may be directed to the BASA switchboard at 011 447 2295 or select the relevant option on the BASA WhatsApp chatbot at https://basa.co.za/
.