Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER conference is live again and making its way through South Africa

9 Jun 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Standard Bank Top Women will commence their regional one-day conference across various provinces in South Africa in 2023. This set of live regional conferences is part of the EmpowHER development series for women entrepreneurs, which is sure to see ambitious female business owners flock to its Pitching Den launching on 25 May in Cape Town. Thereafter in Durban on 29 June and in North West on 17 August.
Pitching dens have gained increased popularity through television shows like Dragons Den and Shark Tank, which appeals to viewers who have a keen interest in business. Standard Bank Top Women is now creating the space for ten pre-selected entrepreneurs to pitch their business to a panel of experts and thought leaders, and afterwards receive feedback on how to transform their business into a potential market leader.

The winners from each region will be entered into the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards taking place in Johannesburg in November, where one winner will walk away with a R50,000 cash prize and the grand trophy.

Last year, Adri Williams from Khayelitsha Cookies was declared the 2022 winner. She strongly encourages go-getters to enter, despite feeling inadequate to do so: “The journey you’ll go through will help you see your worth and your business’ value, [and] it is so worth it! Even if you don’t end up being selected the winner at the end, it is the journey you go through before stepping onto the stage – that develops you into a winner.” After winning, Adri shared that the prize money helped contribute to them launching in Shoprite this year.

The EmpowHER Development Series is aimed at building communities and provides entrepreneurs with a chance to access new networks. A virtual training session will also be included in the journey to the pitching den hosted by world renowned presentation specialist and coach, Verity Price.

Interested in getting your business to the next level? Applicants are encouraged to sign up with the links below:

Cape Town: Applications closed
Durban: https://lp.topco.co.za/sbtw-empowher-conference-durban/
North West: https://lp.topco.co.za/sbtw-empowher-conference-northwest/

Please take note of the application deadlines in the applications links. You will also need to be physically present in the province to participate.

If you wish to attend the event to watch the entrepreneurs in action and network with other attendees, tickets can be bought here:

Cape Town: https://qkt.io/SBTWEmpowHER
Durban: https://qkt.io/6ARKyG
North West: https://qkt.io/AWYT87

Companies that wish to sponsor this event may enquire for sponsorship by emailing az.oc.ocpot@gnitekram. By becoming a sponsor, you gain exposure for your business while sponsoring tickets for ambitionistas needing a boost.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.



