Startwise announced as the 'National Startup Champion' winner

28 Nov 2022
Issued by: Startwise
Startwise, a virtual, on-demand consulting platform where small business owners can connect with experts to obtain mentoring and coaching has been announced as the winner of the 'National Startup Champion' award at the NSBC Small Business Awards ceremony held on 17 November 2022.
Startwise announced as the 'National Startup Champion' winner

Taking place annually, the NSBC Small Business Awards aim to acknowledge the tireless journey, hard work and outstanding achievements of small businesses and entrepreneurial success.

As an organisation, our aim is to continue to serve the small business community and to find ways to ensure that small businesses have a fair chance at becoming successful. When founder and CEO of Startwise, Velly Bosega, started this platform, his aim was to give other entrepreneurs access to business advice that he never had when he started his business 10 years ago.

“The only way to learn is to learn from those who have run their own businesses and have succeeded. I therefore decided to bring founders who are successful and connect them to entrepreneurs who are starting up businesses, so that they can give them business advice.” – Velly Bosega, Startwise CEO

Entrepreneurs often hear and talk about the importance of having a business mentor when scaling a business. As business owners we see the value in getting an outside perspective from an external consultant. A business mentor has the power to help guide your business on a path to business success or even survival. As an SMME grows, so do the requirements for extra skill sets and people to help support you.

Business owners and entrepreneurs can sign up to the Startwise platform as SMMEs looking for business guidance. Business owners and entrepreneurs then have the option to browse experts according to their field or area of expertise to connect with them on-demand for a scheduled consultation. If you would like to become a verified expert on Startwise, you can also apply to become one of our trusted Business Mentors. Startwise experts are 100% vetted to ensure businesses and entrepreneurs are getting the best advice from qualified and experienced business people.

All consultations are held online via a web-based app accessible from any internet enabled smart device. The Startwise platform provides dedicated video, text and audio chat features for engaging with mentors and all payments are made through our secure 3rd party provider.
Startwise is not only an award winning platform but also a first for South Africa and the African continent. Startwise conveniently provides consultation services to SMME owners in their own time, so they can save money and grow their businesses successfully, but they also provide a flexible working environment for business mentors to earn an income online by helping businesses and entrepreneurs succeed.

Visit Startwise for on-demand business advice in South Africa.

Startwise
Startwise is an award-winning business and online mentorship platform that connects SMEs and entrepreneurs with verified business and industry experts.
