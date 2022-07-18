Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sigma ConnectedTroyeFuture Fit AcademyRealm DigitalStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Career Advice Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Think twice before you resign

18 Jul 2022
Auguste (Gusti) CoetzerBy: Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer, Issued by: Auguste Coetzer Executive Recruitment
The labour court gave a watershed ruling in the case between Mr Mohlwaadibona vs Dr JS Moroka Municipality. Case number J718/21 - 18 March 2022.
Auguste Coetzer
Auguste Coetzer

Some critical questions in the labour court were what is the effect of resignation on the employment relationship and if the resignation could be unilaterally withdrawn and the employee automatically reinstated.

The ruling found that the contractual relationship between the employee and the employer ended when the employee tendered their resignation. The only way the employee could be reinstated was to enter into a new employment contract.

This leads to the question, why resign in the first place?

There are clear reasons why you should not resign from an employer in the current economic downturn and extremely high inflation, especially if you don't have any savings to cover future living expenses in the short and medium-term.

It would be best if you only left when you have a clear, workable plan for the future. This refers to all levels of employees and executives.

The grass is never greener on the other side and one can expect that companies will experience disruptions during these rough economic times. Think about the psychosocial factors that will impact your quality of life and never resign on the spur of the moment because of an emotional outburst.

One of the primary reasons why you should stick to a challenging working environment is to build a track record on your resume. Being a few months in a position and then leaving will not enhance your professional profile. Sometimes one needs to stick around to build a more compelling skillset. Get the experience you require before resigning.

Research pointed out that most employees resigned for another position to earn more money.

Other popular motivations include:

  • Promotion or growth opportunities.
  • A role that better fits competencies and interests.
  • A better work environment.
  • A better work-life balance.
  • Better benefits like healthcare for retirement.
  • Dissatisfaction with the current role and superior.

When should you resign?

Headhunters survive by replacing executives that have resigned or have to "convince" preferred shortlisted candidates to consider another opportunity.

The most acceptable reason to resign is if you find a new position that fits your passion and work philosophy and your new employer's value system.

Another acceptable reason to resign is to advance your career and your personal development or if you will excel in your job responsibilities. Listen to your gut feelings.

You are asked to execute something unethical. Before you resign, in this instance, explore all reasonable avenues to remain in your position whilst standing up for the truth. It is sometimes better to get fired, but at least you can look yourself in the mirror the following day. Most future employers will emphasise with you in this instance.

Resigning to improve your formal qualifications, i.e. completing a reputable MBA, could stand you in good stead.

Illness, coupled with a complex work environment, are furthermore legitimate motivations to resign. Extensive travelling requirements with little family time could also be an acceptable reason.

You have decided to resign. What now?

Make sure that you do this gracefully and leave on good terms. It is very wise not to alienate your current employer. Avoid closing doors unnecessary as you will require a work-related reference from previous superiors.

When resigning, always emphasise the positives about your tenure within the organisation. Remember to return all company property and tie up all loose ends. Give appropriate notice and, as far as possible, work your notice period. Avoid being overenthusiastic, providing details about why you are resigning.

Good luck. The future is in your hands!

Authored by Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer, chief executive officer of People Power Placements, trading as Auguste Coetzer Executive Recruitment.
Auguste is a member of the International Women's Forum of South Africa and holds a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology.

Website: http://www.augustecoetzer.com/

Email: moc.rezteocetsugua@itsug

NextOptions
Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer
Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer's articles

About Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer

Operating since 1990, Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer is the doyenne of executive search in the Sub-Saharan Africa recruitment industry and is the founder and CEO of People Power Placements SA (Pty) Ltd, trading as Auguste Coetzer Executive Recruitment.
Read more: Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer, People Power Placements



Related

Performance management in the disruptive workplace
People Power Placements SAPerformance management in the disruptive workplace16 Jul 2021
Optimising healthcare leadership
People Power Placements SAOptimising healthcare leadership11 Jun 2021
Working from home: a double-edged sword?
People Power PlacementsWorking from home: a double-edged sword?10 Dec 2020
The relationship between the fourth industrial revolution and leadership
People Power PlacementsThe relationship between the fourth industrial revolution and leadership23 Sep 2020
How to avoid distraction from your pursuit of executive success
How to avoid distraction from your pursuit of executive success4 Jul 2019
CFO to CEO - the right brain shift
CFO to CEO - the right brain shift4 Feb 2016
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz