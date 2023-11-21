Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyCox YeatsLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

IP Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Distinctive designs and the difficulties of using shapes as trade marks

    By Andrew Dutton
    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    It has been possible to register three-dimensional shapes and containers as trade marks in South Africa since the commencement of the Trade Marks Act, 1993 (“Act”). The Act defines a ‘mark’ as “any sign capable of being represented graphically, including a ... shape, ... or container for goods ....”.
    Source: © monticellllo -
    Source: © monticellllo - Fotolia.com

    Shape marks represent an opportunity for proprietors to protect the goodwill they have built up in the distinctive shapes and containers related to their brands (for example the shape of a four-finger KitKat chocolate).

    However, the recent Supreme Court of Appeal case of Dart Industries Incorporated and Another v Botle Buhle Brands (Pty) Ltd and Another, demonstrated the difficulty of registering shape and container marks.

    Tupperware Southern Africa was the registered proprietor of the Eco Bottle trade mark which was represented as an hour-glass shaped container. Tupperware have been selling a plastic bottle in the same shape as their registered trade mark (marketed as the “Eco Bottle”), since 2011.

    Infringement suit

    In 2019, Botle Buhle Brands began selling an allegedly infringing bottle in South Africa. Tupperware instituted proceedings against Botle Buhle on the basis that their bottle infringed Tupperware’s registered trade mark and/or amounted to passing off.

    In turn, Botle Buhle counter-claimed for the removal of Tupperware’s trade mark from the register on the basis that it was not capable of distinguishing Tupperware’s goods from those of other traders and was therefore an entry wrongly made or wrongly remaining on the register.

    Distinctive design

    For a trade mark to be registered, it must be distinctive. To be distinctive, a trade mark must either be inherently distinctive or it must have become distinctive through prior use. If a mark is not distinctive, it should not be registered, and if registered it is susceptible to being removed from the register.

    For a container mark to be inherently distinctive, it must depart significantly from the shape of similar products on the market. The departure must be significant enough that the public can rely on the distinctiveness of the shape of the goods alone as an indication of the source of said goods.

    The court was of the view that the Eco Bottle did not represent a significant departure from the norms and customs of the sector in question, and that the public would simply view it as no more than a fancy, trendy or more appealing water bottle.

    The court came to the same conclusion when determining if the Eco Bottle had acquired distinctiveness through prior use. In applying the “perception test”, the court stated that there was no evidence that the purchaser of an Eco Bottle would perceive the shape of the bottle to be an indication that it originated from any specific source at all. The Eco Bottle mark was accordingly ordered to be removed from the register.

    Registered design

    An important take away from this case is that for a shape mark to acquire distinctiveness through use, the marketing should promote the product with specific reference to its shape. A strategy that a proprietor can make use of is to register their shape mark as a registered design.

    A registered design will protect the visual and aesthetic features of a shape or container for between 10-15 years. During this period the proprietor can, with appropriate advertising, attempt to build up the recognition of their goods so that the public perceives the shape of the goods themselves to be an indication that the product originates from the proprietor.

    Read more: registered trademark, Garlicke & Bousfield, Garlicke & Bousfield Inc, Tupperware, trade mark, trade mark infringement
    NextOptions

    About Andrew Dutton

    Andrew Dutton is an associate in the Corporate & Commercial Department of Garlicke & Bousfield Inc

    Related

    Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
    When do Tribunals have the power to review?
     3 Nov 2023
    Image source: Matilda Wormwood from
    When foreign employers hire South African employees...
     11 Oct 2023
    Image source: Jean Vaillancourt –
    Can a sectional title scheme be cancelled?
     5 Oct 2023
    Thembokuhle Danca, Associate, Spoor & Fisher
    Trade mark dispute: SCA ruling gets to the crax of the matter
     31 Aug 2023
    Image source: Caspar Roofing Channel from
    Repair vs improvement: Why it matters to Sars
     18 Jul 2023
    Image source: Getty Images
    Postnuptial agreements - possible, but not simple
     19 Jun 2023
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
    Keep donors happy by ensuring section 18A receipts are compliant
     5 Jun 2023
    Image source: Dilok Klaisataporn –
    EU modernises design laws for digital era: What SA can learn
     2 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz