Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 winners!

21 Aug 2020
Nike continued its winning streak with its sixth win in a row as the Overall Coolest Brand at the 16th annual Sunday Times Gen Next Awards, announced online on 21 August 2020. The winners span 71 categories and are based on the outcome of research conducted by Yellowwood.
The Sunday Times Gen Next survey has established itself as the leading barometer of what South African youths find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand managers, advertising, and marketing professionals. The survey had previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23. Youths and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period which concluded ahead of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

MC Maps Maponyane

Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times Gen Next – believes this year’s results will be a key metric of pre-Covid youth preferences and attitudes towards brands.
Covid-19 is undoubtedly going to have a dramatic effect on numerous areas of life in the short and long terms. Things are going to change and capturing a ‘before and after’ snapshot of youth brand preferences will provide huge benefit to the South African advertising and marketing industry about how priorities and perspectives may shift in the face of huge socio-economic upheaval.
"What began as a typical year for the annual Gen Next survey, was turned upside down when shortly after our in-field research was conducted, South Africa went into lockdown. Having analysed these results in a whole new context, we found that many of the insights and brand preferences were only deepened by the pandemic," says Refilwe Maluleke, MD of Yellowwood.

Watch the ceremony here:


Sunday Times Gen Next winners in 2020 include:
  • Always
  • Apple (2)
  • Avon
  • BAR.ONE
  • Capitec Bank
  • Cartoon Network (DStv 301) (2)
  • Channel O (DStv 320)
  • Clicks
  • Coca-Cola
  • Colgate
  • College of Cape Town
  • Dark and Lovely
  • Doritos
  • Dove
  • DStv
  • Engen
  • Facebook
  • FIFA (2)
  • Game
  • Gold Reef City
  • Kellogg's Corn Flakes
  • KFC's Add Hope
  • KOO
  • Lockdown
  • Magnum
  • Mall of Africa
  • McDonald's
  • Mercedes-Benz (2)
  • Metro FM
  • Mr. Bean
  • Mr D Food
  • Nando's
  • Nestlé Hot Chocolate
  • Nike (4)
  • NIVEA
  • NIVEA Men
  • Nutella
  • Parmalat
  • Pin Pop
  • Playgirl
  • PlayStation 4 Pro
  • Protea Hotels
  • Red Bull Energy Drink
  • Speak Out
  • Sportscene
  • Stimorol
  • Takealot
  • Telkom/Telkom Mobile
  • Toys R Us
  • University of Cape Town (UCT)
  • Uzalo
  • WhatsApp
  • Woolworths Food
  • WWE Channel (DStv 128)
  • YouTube

Apart from evaluating consumer products and brands, the survey also recognises youth perception of the personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities.

For many years, DJ Black Coffee and comedian Trevor Noah dominated the Coolest Local DJ and Coolest Local Male Celebrity categories respectively. However, 2020 saw new category winners announced: Kabza da Small (Coolest Local DJ) and Nasty C (Coolest Local Male Celebrity). For the second year running, Bonang Matheba took the crown as Coolest Online Influencer. Sho Madjozi was recognised as Coolest Local Female Celebrity. The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain, Siya Kolisi, is this year’s Coolest Local Sportsperson.

Sunday Times Gen Next is presented in association with Arena Events, Yellowwood and Shell. Other partners of the Sunday Times Gen Next digital series of events include Mall of Africa, Proudly South Africa, CliffCental.com and The Financial Mail Redzone.

The polling results and analyses across all categories will be published in a supplement accompanying the Sunday Times on 23 August 2020.

Below are the rankings in the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next survey.

Coolest Advertising Medium 2020
1Facebook
2YouTube
3Instagram
4Television
5Twitter
Coolest Banks 2020
1Capitec Bank
2FNB
3Standard Bank
4Absa
5Nedbank
Birthday Wishlist 2020
1Smartphone
2Money
3Car
4Laptop
5Cake
Coolest Brand Overall 2020
1Nike
2Apple
3Samsung
4BMW
5adidas
Coolest Brand Slogans 2020
1Just Do It (Nike)
2I'm Lovin' It (McDonald's)
3So Good (KFC)
4All In (adidas)
5Off the Wall (Vans)
Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2020
1Kellogg's Corn Flakes
2Nestlé MILO
3Jungle Oats
4Kellogg's Coco Pops
5FUTURELIFE
Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2020
1Speak Out
2LoveLife
3Soul Buddyz
4Soul City
5Save the Rhino
Coolest Cartoon Shows 2020
1Mr. Bean
2The Regular Show
3Tom and Jerry
4Family Guy
5Teen Titans
Coolest Cellphones 2020
1Apple iPhone
2Samsung
3Huawei
4Hisense
5Sony
Coolest Chewing Gum 2020
1Stimorol
2Orbit
3Mentos
4Chappies
5Infinity (Stimorol)
Coolest Chocolates 2020
1BAR.ONE
2Cadbury Dairy Milk
3Ferrero Rocher
4KitKat
5Lunch Bar
Coolest Clothing Brands 2020
1Nike
2adidas
3Redbat
4Gucci
5FILA
Coolest Clothing Stores 2020
1Sportscene
2Mr Price
3TotalSPORTS
4Woolworths
5Markham
Coolest Cold Drinks 2020
1Coca-Cola
2Fanta
3Appletiser
4Sprite
5Sparletta Creme Soda
Coolest Colleges 2020
1College of Cape Town
2Rosebank College
3Varsity College
4Damelin College
5South West Gauteng College
Coolest Community Programmes 2020
1Add Hope (KFC)
2Khumbul'ekhaya
3Childline
4Save the Rhino
5Speak Out
Coolest Company to work for 2020
1Mercedez-Benz
2BMW
3Apple
4Samsung
5Nike
Coolest Computer Brands 2020
1Apple Mac
2Samsung
3Hisense
4Microsoft
5LG
Coolest Console/Computer Games 2020
1FIFA
2Grand Theft Auto (GTA)
3Need for Speed
4Subway Surfers
5Candy Crush Saga
Coolest Dairy Drinks 2020
1Nestlé Hot Chocolate
2Tropika
3UltraMel Custard
4MILO
5Yogi Sip
Coolest Eat Out Places 2020
1Nando's
2Spur
3Wimpy
4Mugg & Bean
5RocoMamas
Coolest Energy Products 2020
1Red Bull Energy Drink
2Powerade
3Monster Energy Drink
4Dragon Energy Drink
5Energade
Entertainment Channel 2020
1WWE Channel (DStv 128)
2Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
3Disney Channel (Dstv 303)
4MTV Base (DStv 322)
5Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)
Coolest Fast Food Places 2020
1McDonald's
2KFC
3Burger King
4Nando's
5Debonairs
Coolest Female Deodorants 2020
1Playgirl
2NIVEA
3adidas
4Dove
5Avon
Feminine Hygiene Products 2020
1Always
2Kotex
3Stayfree
4Lil-Lets
5GynaGuard
Coolest Food Delivery App 2020
1Mr D Food
2Uber Eats
3Eat 24
4OrderIn
Coolest Gaming Console 2020
1PlayStation 4 Pro
2Xbox One X
3Xbox 360 E
4PSP
5Nintendo 3DS XL
Coolest Grocery Stores 2020
1Woolworths Food
2Pick n Pay
3Checkers
4Food Lovers Market
5Spar
Coolest Haircare Products 2020
1Dark and Lovely
2Dove
3Avon
4Sofn'free
5Easy Waves
Coolest Hotel Groups 2020
1Protea Hotels
2Sun International
3Hilton Hotels & Resorts
4City Lodge / Town Lodge / Road Lodge
5Tsogo Sun
Coolest Ice Cream 2020
1Magnum
2Oreo
3Woolworths Tin Roof
4Nestlé BAR.ONE
5Polar Ice Cream
I can't live without…2020
1Family
2God
3Parents
4Music
5Money
Coolest Job 2020
1Doctor
2Engineer
3Lawyer
4Actor/Actress
5Soccer Player
Coolest Kids TV Channels 2020
1Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
2Disney Channel (DStv 303)
3Nickelodeon (DStv 305)
4Boomerang (DStv 302)
5Disney XD (DStv 304)
Coolest Local DJ (radio or club) 2020
1Kabza De Small
2Black Coffee
3DJ Zinhle
4DJ Maphorisa
5DJ Tira
Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2020
1Gold Reef City
2Sun City
3uShaka Marine World
4Nu Metro
5The National Zoo
Coolest Local Female Celebrities 2020
1Sho Madjozi
2DJ Zinhle
3Lady Zamar
4Boity Thulo
5Minnie Dlamini
Coolest Local Male Celebrities 2020
1Nasty C
2Trevor Noah
3Kabza De Small
4Cassper Nyovest
5Kwesta
Coolest Local Sportsperson 2020
1Siya Kolisi
2Thembinkosi Lorch
3Percy Tau
4Simphiwe Tshabalala
5AB de Villiers
Coolest Make-Up Brands 2020
1Avon
2Revlon
3POND'S
4L'Oréal
5MAC
Coolest Male Deodorants 2020
1NIVEA Men
2Playboy
3English Blazer
4AXE
5adidas
Coolest Mobile Game 2020
1FIFA Mobile
2Subway Surfers
3Candy Crush Saga
4Minecraft
5Fortnite
Coolest Motor Vehicles 2020
1Mercedes-Benz
2Lamborghini
3BMW
4Range Rover
5Ferrari
Coolest Music Store/website/streaming 2020
1YouTube
2iTunes/Apple Music
3Google Play Store
4JOOX
5MP3 Juices
Coolest Online Fashion store/app 2020
1Takealot
2Mr Price
3Zara
4H & M
5Superbalist
Coolest Online Influencer 2020
1Bonang Matheba
2Somizi
3Kim Kardashian
4Lasizwe
5Mihlali Ndamase
Coolest Petrol Stations 2020
1Engen
2Total
3Caltex
4Shell
5Sasol
Coolest Radio Stations 2020
1Metro FM
2Ukhozi FM
3Jozi FM
4Lesedi FM
5947 (Highveld)
Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2020
1Nike
2adidas
3FILA
4Jordan
5Vans
Coolest Shopping Malls 2020
1Mall of Africa
2Gateway Theatre of Shopping
3Sandton City
4Canal Walk
5Mall of the South
Coolest Skincare Products 2020
1NIVEA
2Dove
3Vaseline
4Avon
5POND'S
Coolest Snacks 2020
1Doritos
2Lay's
3Simba Chips
4Oreo
5Pringles
Soap Bars 2020
1Dove
2Protex
3Dettol
4NIVEA
5Lux
Coolest Social Media Platforms 2020
1WhatsApp
2Instagram
3Facebook
4Tik Tok
5YouTube
Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty, & Accessory Stores 2020
1Clicks
2Dis-Chem
3Woolworths
4Edgars
5Avon
Coolest Spread/Sauce 2020
1Nutella
2Rama
3Nando's Sauces
4ALL GOLD Tomato Sauce
5Melrose Cheese Spread
Coolest Stationery Store 2020
1Game
2CNA
3Checkers
4Shoprite
5Pick n Pay
Coolest Sweets 2020
1Pin Pop
2Jelly Tots
3Smarties
4Mentos
5Smoothies
Coolest Telecomms Providers 2020
1Telkom/Telkom Mobile
2Vodacom
3MTN
4Cell C
5Rain
Coolest Tinned Food 2020
1KOO
2Lucky Star
3ALL GOLD
4Rhodes
5Bull Brand
Coolest Toothpaste 2020
1Colgate
2Aquafresh
3Sensodyne
4Oral-B
5Close-Up
Coolest TV Channels 2020
1Cartoon Network (DStv 301)
2Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)
3TRACE Urban (DStv 325)
4M-Net Movies All Stars (DStv 111)
5Disney Channel (DStv 303)
Coolest TV Music Channels 2020
1Channel O (DStv 320)
2TRACE Urban (DStv 325)
3MTV Base (DStv 322)
4TRACE Africa (DStv 326)
5MTV (DStv 130)
Coolest TV Programmes/Series 2020
1Lockdown
2Black-ish
3The Big Bang Theory
4Kulfi The Singing Star
5Ridiculousness
Coolest TV Soaps 2020
1Uzalo
2The Queen
3Empire
47de Laan
5IsiBaya
Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms 2020
1DStv
2YouTube
3Netflix
4Showmax
5GooglePlay
Coolest Toy Store 2020
1Toys R Us
2Game
3The Crazy Store
4ToyZone
5Toy Kingdom
Coolest Universities 2020
1University of Cape Town (UCT)
2University of Johannesburg (UJ)
3UNISA
4University of Witwatersrand (WITS)
5University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
Coolest Yoghurt 2020
1Parmalat
2Danone NutriDay
3Clover Classic
4Woolworths Brand
5Yogi Sip
Comment

Eben Gewers, Yellowwood, Refilwe Maluleke

