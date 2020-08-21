Sunday Times Gen Next Awards announces 2020 winners!

Nike continued its winning streak with its sixth win in a row as the Overall Coolest Brand at the 16th annual Sunday Times Gen Next Awards, announced online on 21 August 2020. The winners span 71 categories and are based on the outcome of research conducted by Yellowwood.

MC Maps Maponyane

Covid-19 is undoubtedly going to have a dramatic effect on numerous areas of life in the short and long terms. Things are going to change and capturing a ‘before and after’ snapshot of youth brand preferences will provide huge benefit to the South African advertising and marketing industry about how priorities and perspectives may shift in the face of huge socio-economic upheaval.

Coolest Advertising Medium 2020 1 Facebook 2 YouTube 3 Instagram 4 Television 5 Twitter Coolest Banks 2020 1 Capitec Bank 2 FNB 3 Standard Bank 4 Absa 5 Nedbank Birthday Wishlist 2020 1 Smartphone 2 Money 3 Car 4 Laptop 5 Cake Coolest Brand Overall 2020 1 Nike 2 Apple 3 Samsung 4 BMW 5 adidas Coolest Brand Slogans 2020 1 Just Do It (Nike) 2 I'm Lovin' It (McDonald's) 3 So Good (KFC) 4 All In (adidas) 5 Off the Wall (Vans) Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2020 1 Kellogg's Corn Flakes 2 Nestlé MILO 3 Jungle Oats 4 Kellogg's Coco Pops 5 FUTURELIFE Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2020 1 Speak Out 2 LoveLife 3 Soul Buddyz 4 Soul City 5 Save the Rhino Coolest Cartoon Shows 2020 1 Mr. Bean 2 The Regular Show 3 Tom and Jerry 4 Family Guy 5 Teen Titans Coolest Cellphones 2020 1 Apple iPhone 2 Samsung 3 Huawei 4 Hisense 5 Sony Coolest Chewing Gum 2020 1 Stimorol 2 Orbit 3 Mentos 4 Chappies 5 Infinity (Stimorol) Coolest Chocolates 2020 1 BAR.ONE 2 Cadbury Dairy Milk 3 Ferrero Rocher 4 KitKat 5 Lunch Bar Coolest Clothing Brands 2020 1 Nike 2 adidas 3 Redbat 4 Gucci 5 FILA Coolest Clothing Stores 2020 1 Sportscene 2 Mr Price 3 TotalSPORTS 4 Woolworths 5 Markham Coolest Cold Drinks 2020 1 Coca-Cola 2 Fanta 3 Appletiser 4 Sprite 5 Sparletta Creme Soda Coolest Colleges 2020 1 College of Cape Town 2 Rosebank College 3 Varsity College 4 Damelin College 5 South West Gauteng College Coolest Community Programmes 2020 1 Add Hope (KFC) 2 Khumbul'ekhaya 3 Childline 4 Save the Rhino 5 Speak Out Coolest Company to work for 2020 1 Mercedez-Benz 2 BMW 3 Apple 4 Samsung 5 Nike Coolest Computer Brands 2020 1 Apple Mac 2 Samsung 3 Hisense 4 Microsoft 5 LG Coolest Console/Computer Games 2020 1 FIFA 2 Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 3 Need for Speed 4 Subway Surfers 5 Candy Crush Saga Coolest Dairy Drinks 2020 1 Nestlé Hot Chocolate 2 Tropika 3 UltraMel Custard 4 MILO 5 Yogi Sip Coolest Eat Out Places 2020 1 Nando's 2 Spur 3 Wimpy 4 Mugg & Bean 5 RocoMamas Coolest Energy Products 2020 1 Red Bull Energy Drink 2 Powerade 3 Monster Energy Drink 4 Dragon Energy Drink 5 Energade Entertainment Channel 2020 1 WWE Channel (DStv 128) 2 Cartoon Network (DStv 301) 3 Disney Channel (Dstv 303) 4 MTV Base (DStv 322) 5 Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) Coolest Fast Food Places 2020 1 McDonald's 2 KFC 3 Burger King 4 Nando's 5 Debonairs Coolest Female Deodorants 2020 1 Playgirl 2 NIVEA 3 adidas 4 Dove 5 Avon Feminine Hygiene Products 2020 1 Always 2 Kotex 3 Stayfree 4 Lil-Lets 5 GynaGuard Coolest Food Delivery App 2020 1 Mr D Food 2 Uber Eats 3 Eat 24 4 OrderIn Coolest Gaming Console 2020 1 PlayStation 4 Pro 2 Xbox One X 3 Xbox 360 E 4 PSP 5 Nintendo 3DS XL Coolest Grocery Stores 2020 1 Woolworths Food 2 Pick n Pay 3 Checkers 4 Food Lovers Market 5 Spar Coolest Haircare Products 2020 1 Dark and Lovely 2 Dove 3 Avon 4 Sofn'free 5 Easy Waves Coolest Hotel Groups 2020 1 Protea Hotels 2 Sun International 3 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 4 City Lodge / Town Lodge / Road Lodge 5 Tsogo Sun Coolest Ice Cream 2020 1 Magnum 2 Oreo 3 Woolworths Tin Roof 4 Nestlé BAR.ONE 5 Polar Ice Cream I can't live without…2020 1 Family 2 God 3 Parents 4 Music 5 Money Coolest Job 2020 1 Doctor 2 Engineer 3 Lawyer 4 Actor/Actress 5 Soccer Player Coolest Kids TV Channels 2020 1 Cartoon Network (DStv 301) 2 Disney Channel (DStv 303) 3 Nickelodeon (DStv 305) 4 Boomerang (DStv 302) 5 Disney XD (DStv 304) Coolest Local DJ (radio or club) 2020 1 Kabza De Small 2 Black Coffee 3 DJ Zinhle 4 DJ Maphorisa 5 DJ Tira Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2020 1 Gold Reef City 2 Sun City 3 uShaka Marine World 4 Nu Metro 5 The National Zoo Coolest Local Female Celebrities 2020 1 Sho Madjozi 2 DJ Zinhle 3 Lady Zamar 4 Boity Thulo 5 Minnie Dlamini Coolest Local Male Celebrities 2020 1 Nasty C 2 Trevor Noah 3 Kabza De Small 4 Cassper Nyovest 5 Kwesta Coolest Local Sportsperson 2020 1 Siya Kolisi 2 Thembinkosi Lorch 3 Percy Tau 4 Simphiwe Tshabalala 5 AB de Villiers Coolest Make-Up Brands 2020 1 Avon 2 Revlon 3 POND'S 4 L'Oréal 5 MAC Coolest Male Deodorants 2020 1 NIVEA Men 2 Playboy 3 English Blazer 4 AXE 5 adidas Coolest Mobile Game 2020 1 FIFA Mobile 2 Subway Surfers 3 Candy Crush Saga 4 Minecraft 5 Fortnite Coolest Motor Vehicles 2020 1 Mercedes-Benz 2 Lamborghini 3 BMW 4 Range Rover 5 Ferrari Coolest Music Store/website/streaming 2020 1 YouTube 2 iTunes/Apple Music 3 Google Play Store 4 JOOX 5 MP3 Juices Coolest Online Fashion store/app 2020 1 Takealot 2 Mr Price 3 Zara 4 H & M 5 Superbalist Coolest Online Influencer 2020 1 Bonang Matheba 2 Somizi 3 Kim Kardashian 4 Lasizwe 5 Mihlali Ndamase Coolest Petrol Stations 2020 1 Engen 2 Total 3 Caltex 4 Shell 5 Sasol Coolest Radio Stations 2020 1 Metro FM 2 Ukhozi FM 3 Jozi FM 4 Lesedi FM 5 947 (Highveld) Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2020 1 Nike 2 adidas 3 FILA 4 Jordan 5 Vans Coolest Shopping Malls 2020 1 Mall of Africa 2 Gateway Theatre of Shopping 3 Sandton City 4 Canal Walk 5 Mall of the South Coolest Skincare Products 2020 1 NIVEA 2 Dove 3 Vaseline 4 Avon 5 POND'S Coolest Snacks 2020 1 Doritos 2 Lay's 3 Simba Chips 4 Oreo 5 Pringles Soap Bars 2020 1 Dove 2 Protex 3 Dettol 4 NIVEA 5 Lux Coolest Social Media Platforms 2020 1 WhatsApp 2 Instagram 3 Facebook 4 Tik Tok 5 YouTube Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty, & Accessory Stores 2020 1 Clicks 2 Dis-Chem 3 Woolworths 4 Edgars 5 Avon Coolest Spread/Sauce 2020 1 Nutella 2 Rama 3 Nando's Sauces 4 ALL GOLD Tomato Sauce 5 Melrose Cheese Spread Coolest Stationery Store 2020 1 Game 2 CNA 3 Checkers 4 Shoprite 5 Pick n Pay Coolest Sweets 2020 1 Pin Pop 2 Jelly Tots 3 Smarties 4 Mentos 5 Smoothies Coolest Telecomms Providers 2020 1 Telkom/Telkom Mobile 2 Vodacom 3 MTN 4 Cell C 5 Rain Coolest Tinned Food 2020 1 KOO 2 Lucky Star 3 ALL GOLD 4 Rhodes 5 Bull Brand Coolest Toothpaste 2020 1 Colgate 2 Aquafresh 3 Sensodyne 4 Oral-B 5 Close-Up Coolest TV Channels 2020 1 Cartoon Network (DStv 301) 2 Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) 3 TRACE Urban (DStv 325) 4 M-Net Movies All Stars (DStv 111) 5 Disney Channel (DStv 303) Coolest TV Music Channels 2020 1 Channel O (DStv 320) 2 TRACE Urban (DStv 325) 3 MTV Base (DStv 322) 4 TRACE Africa (DStv 326) 5 MTV (DStv 130) Coolest TV Programmes/Series 2020 1 Lockdown 2 Black-ish 3 The Big Bang Theory 4 Kulfi The Singing Star 5 Ridiculousness Coolest TV Soaps 2020 1 Uzalo 2 The Queen 3 Empire 4 7de Laan 5 IsiBaya Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms 2020 1 DStv 2 YouTube 3 Netflix 4 Showmax 5 GooglePlay Coolest Toy Store 2020 1 Toys R Us 2 Game 3 The Crazy Store 4 ToyZone 5 Toy Kingdom Coolest Universities 2020 1 University of Cape Town (UCT) 2 University of Johannesburg (UJ) 3 UNISA 4 University of Witwatersrand (WITS) 5 University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Coolest Yoghurt 2020 1 Parmalat 2 Danone NutriDay 3 Clover Classic 4 Woolworths Brand 5 Yogi Sip

The Sunday Times Gen Next survey has established itself as the leading barometer of what South African youths find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand managers, advertising, and marketing professionals. The survey had previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23. Youths and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2020 survey period which concluded ahead of the national Covid-19 lockdown.Eben Gewers, head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times Gen Next – believes this year’s results will be a key metric of pre-Covid youth preferences and attitudes towards brands."What began as a typical year for the annual Gen Next survey, was turned upside down when shortly after our in-field research was conducted, South Africa went into lockdown. Having analysed these results in a whole new context, we found that many of the insights and brand preferences were only deepened by the pandemic," says Refilwe Maluleke, MD of Yellowwood.Watch the ceremony here:Sunday Times Gen Next winners in 2020 include:Apart from evaluating consumer products and brands, the survey also recognises youth perception of the personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities.For many years, DJ Black Coffee and comedian Trevor Noah dominated the Coolest Local DJ and Coolest Local Male Celebrity categories respectively. However, 2020 saw new category winners announced: Kabza da Small (Coolest Local DJ) and Nasty C (Coolest Local Male Celebrity). For the second year running, Bonang Matheba took the crown as Coolest Online Influencer. Sho Madjozi was recognised as Coolest Local Female Celebrity. The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain, Siya Kolisi, is this year’s Coolest Local Sportsperson.Sunday Times Gen Next is presented in association with Arena Events, Yellowwood and Shell. Other partners of the Sunday Times Gen Next digital series of events include Mall of Africa, Proudly South Africa, CliffCental.com and The Financial Mail Redzone.The polling results and analyses across all categories will be published in a supplement accompanying the Sunday Times on 23 August 2020.Below are the rankings in the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next survey.