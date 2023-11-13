Home resolutions for an improved and uplifted living space in 2024

Every new year, many people embark on a journey of self-improvement by making New Year's resolutions, but this needn’t be confined to personal goals; homeowners can also leverage the tradition to cultivate a positive living space that promotes comfort, organisation, and wellbeing.

This is according to Claude McKirby, co-principal for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty who says: “New Year's resolutions for homeowners can revolve around creating a harmonious living space that reflects their aspirations and values or they can focus on maintaining or even increasing the value of their investment.

“Whether it's tackling long-awaited renovation projects, embracing sustainable living practices, or simply decluttering and spring cleaning, the start of the year is a great time for homeowners to view their homes with fresh eyes and work towards creating their dream home.”

McKirby says that setting resolutions for your home isn't just about fixing what's broken; it's a proactive approach to creating a living space that aligns with your aspirations and supports your lifestyle and he cites the following reasons that making home resolutions can be immensely beneficial:

Focus and direction: Resolutions provide a clear roadmap for the year, helping homeowners stay focused on their priorities. Instead of letting the chaos of daily life dictate the state of your home, resolutions empower you to take charge and make intentional choices about your living space.

Continuous improvement: Home resolutions encourage a mindset of continuous improvement. Whether it's tackling maintenance tasks, enhancing aesthetics, or embracing sustainability, the commitment to ongoing progress ensures that your home evolves into a space that constantly meets your needs and desires.

Financial planning: By outlining specific home-related goals, you can plan your budget more effectively. This financial foresight allows you to allocate resources wisely, ensuring that you have the means to invest in improvements that matter most to you and your family.

Enhanced wellbeing: A well-maintained and organised home contributes to a positive and stress-free environment. Resolutions aimed at creating a more functional and aesthetically pleasing space can have a direct impact on your overall wellbeing, fostering a sense of calm and satisfaction.

Increased property value: Strategic home resolutions can enhance the value of your property. Whether through renovations, energy-efficient upgrades, or landscaping projects, these improvements not only benefit your current lifestyle but also contribute to the long-term value of your home.

McKirby suggests the following resolutions for those looking to focus on their homes this year and uplift their living spaces:

Energy-efficiency upgrade: Invest in energy-efficient appliances and technologies to reduce your environmental impact and lower utility bills. Switch to LED lighting, install a smart thermostat, and consider upgrading to energy star-rated appliances for long-term savings.

Create a home-maintenance schedule: Develop a proactive approach to home maintenance by creating a schedule for routine tasks. Regularly check for leaks, inspect your HVAC system, and address maintenance needs promptly to avoid costly repairs down the line.

Personalise your space: Infuse your personality into your home's decor. Consider repainting walls, investing in artwork, and adding personal touches like family photos. Creating a space that reflects your identity enhances the sense of belonging and comfort in your home.

Upgrade security measures: Prioritise the safety of your home and loved ones by upgrading security measures. Install new locks, consider a smart-home security system, and evaluate outdoor lighting to create a secure and tranquil living environment.

Embrace sustainable living: Integrate eco-friendly practices into your daily life. Start composting, reduce water consumption with low-flow fixtures, and invest in sustainable materials for home improvements. Adopting a more environmentally conscious lifestyle benefits both your home and the planet.

Cultivate outdoor spaces: Enhance your outdoor areas for relaxation and entertainment. Invest in comfortable outdoor furniture, add greenery with plants or a garden, and create a cosy atmosphere with outdoor lighting. Cultivating your outdoor spaces extends your living area and provides a tranquil retreat.

Financial planning for home improvement: Allocate a budget for maintenance, home improvements and renovations. Prioritise projects that add value to your home while enhancing your quality of life. Whether it's a kitchen remodel, bathroom upgrade, or a new outdoor deck, strategic investments can increase your home's overall appeal.

Cultivate a community connection: Strengthen ties with your community by participating in local events, joining neighbourhood groups, or volunteering. A strong sense of community not only adds to your overall wellbeing but also contributes to a safe and supportive environment for your family.

“Making New Year's resolutions for your home is a powerful way to shape your living space into a haven that reflects your values and supports your lifestyle. The home serves as a microcosm of our daily routines, habits, and mindset, and by channelling our aspirations into tangible home resolutions, we align our living space with the vision we hold for ourselves, creating a supportive backdrop for personal growth throughout the year.

“The key lies not only in setting ambitious goals but also in the dedication to see them through. By focusing on intentional and achievable goals, homeowners can experience the satisfaction of continuous improvement and create a home that truly enriches their lives.”