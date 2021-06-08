Interior Design News South Africa

Menu

Design Indaba

More Design Indaba news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Property jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#YouthMatters: Emerging designer Ontlametse Molefe shares his journey of learning, discovery

8 Jun 2021
By: Sindy Peters
Ontlametse Molefe is a young, talented interior designer who has been inducted into the 2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives, an annual programe that receives in excess of 200 submissions every year. Supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the programme aims to nurture new talent across a wide range of design disciplines, with many having gone on to achieve global recognition for their projects and brands.
Ontlametse Molefe has been inducted into the 2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives.
Molefe, whose vision is to design well thought-out spaces that enrich the human perspective and experience, is among 40 creatives chosen for the programme. He shared with us a bit about his creative journey thus far.

BizcommunityTell us a bit about yourself and your background.


Ontlametse Molefe: I am a creative individual specifically in the field of interior design. I was born in Mafikeng and spent most of my varsity years in Johannesburg, Greenside working my way towards acquiring the skills and knowledge in pursuing my passion for interior design.

BizcommunityHow does it feel to be included in the 2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives?


Molefe: I feel honoured to be amongst an inspiring and diverse group of creatives who are excelling in their craft, including myself. I believe that this opportunity will motivate and encourage me to grow and forever believe in my purpose as a designer.

BizcommunityWhat do you think has made you and your work stand out among the many entries received?


Molefe: I enjoy exploring and expressively designing towards realistically improving the human experience with every opportunity and project given/assigned to me. I believe that inspiration can only take you far if you don’t consider boundaries.

BizcommunityTell us about your journey as a creative thus far.


Molefe: It has been a journey of learning and discovering a whole lot of layers that need to be successfully achieved and becoming knowledgeable about. At the end of the day it is all worth it.

#YouthMatters: Nombuso Nomzamo Khanyile on the sustainable roots of accessory brand Afrikan Passion Designs

Faced with the need to be self-reliant, 25-year-old Biochemistry and Microbiology graduate Nombuso Nomzamo Khanyile founded Afrikan Passion Designs, a sustainable handmade leather accessory brand...

By Ruth Cooper 1 Jun 2021


BizcommunityWhere does your passion for design, and interior design in particular, come from?


Molefe: My passion for design and interior design comes from growing up as a kid and particularly being amazed by structural forms of architecture. As time went on, I became curious about the interior aspect of design and how space made an individual feel physically and psychologically when they engage with a space.

BizcommunityWhat are your sources of inspiration and creativity?


Molefe: My source of inspiration comes from various sorts of movements that I may connect with in that time and place, and human beings who I feel deserve to be in an improved and enhanced environment.

BizcommunityYou completed the final year of your degree at LUCA School of Arts in Belgium. What was that like?


Molefe: I had to adjust to living conditions, thought processes and patterns of a culturally diverse country and learning in a new and dynamic way compared to how South Africa, particularly Greenside, was structured. It was overall an amazing and eye-opening experience.

BizcommunityWhat are some of the challenges young people face in your industry? How would you suggest they be overcome?


Molefe: Just to name a few, young people face challenges such as a lack of industries' expectation in experience, lack of platforms and opportunities, lack of freedom in exploration and lack of capital to start their own creative businesses. How I’d suggest they be overcome is dependent on industry leaders and applying yourself as an individual to work hard and never give up with where you’d like to see yourself someday.

BizcommunityWhat is your message to the youth of SA this Youth Month?


Molefe: We are the generation’s brighter future, let's positively live to impact our surroundings, advocate and inspire the people around us and lead successfully for the next generation of youth.

2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives announced

The Design Indaba is pleased to announce its 2021 Emerging Creatives inductees...

20 May 2021



For more:
www.designindaba.com
Sindy Peters' articles

About Sindy Peters

Sindy Peters (@sindy_hullaba_lou) is a group editor at Bizcommunity.com on the Construction, CSI & Sustainability, and Property portals. She can be reached at moc.ytinummoczib@ydnis.
Comment

Read more: Design Indaba, Sindy Peters, Youth Month, #YouthMatters

Related

#YouthMatters: Connor Rogers, senior sales manager at VDX.tv5 hours ago
#YouthMatters: How Womandla Foundation is helping women, girls live out their destiny23 hours ago
#YouthMatters: Courtney Hodgson chats founding quirky SA brand Kiffkak1 day ago
#YouthMatters: Meet the bright mind behind medicine delivery app PharmaGo4 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Goliath Gaming's Ashton Muller makes significant strides4 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Kati Dijane, founding editor of KDanielles Media3 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Lusimadio Simao, founder of Entrepreneurs NBA2 Jun 2021
#YouthMatters: Nombuso Nomzamo Khanyile on the sustainable roots of accessory brand Afrikan Passion Designs1 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz