Proptech category added to 2023 Greenovate Awards

17 May 2023
Showcasing up-and-coming talent and innovations in the built industry, the Greenovate Awards has this year added a proptech category to the lineup. Now in its ninth year, the awards is hosted by Growthpoint Properties and the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA).
Georgina Smit, GBCSA head of technical, and Grahame Cruickshanks, Growthpoint head of sustainability and utilities, with last year's first prize winners in Property Greenovation, Toneka Pasiwe and Mbali Mahlangeni, University of Cape Town
“There is vast opportunity in the proptech space for the real estate sector – both for unlisted and listed property - innovators and entrepreneurs alike," says Growthpoint’s head of sustainability and utilities Grahame Cruickshanks.

"The possibilities include disrupting a conservative and slow-moving industry, attracting investment, boosting productivity, shifting mindsets to a technology-forward understanding of property, building better future cities, and enhancing tenants’ experience. This year, the Greenovate Awards will not only highlight green innovation but also showcase what’s next in proptech and sustainability within the South African context.”

Proptech category entries will be accepted from masters and PhD university students in property studies, construction, quantity surveying or engineering. Postgraduate technikon students can also enter. And for the first time, the competition is also extending entries beyond the student community to include small businesses working on technological innovation that are still within the research and development phase.

#AfricaMonth: Challenges and opportunities shaping Africa's emerging proptech market
By 8 May 2023

Shaping a more sustainable future

“By encouraging innovation in the property technology sector, we create the potential for improved sustainability, higher occupancy, greater value, better communication, transparency and increased innovation in the real estate sector. The Greenovate Awards’ new category is a great way to get noticed and shape a more sustainable future. Technology has a key role in green building to create better more sustainable cities, towns and neighbourhoods,” says GBCSA’s head of technical Georgina Smit.

Georgina Smit, GBCSA head of technical, and Grahame Cruickshanks, Growthpoint head of sustainability and utilities, with last year's first prize winner in Engineering Greenovation, Anna Pamela Reid, University of Cape Town
All proptech submission summaries must be entered by 31 July. Ten finalists will be chosen from the entries and announced on 31 August. All finalists will be invited to present their research to an expert panel of judges on 29 November and the winners in each category will be announced at a gala dinner and prize-giving.

The winning team in each category will receive R37,000, with runner-ups receiving R18,500, and third place taking home R12,500.

For more information on the 2023 Greenovate Awards, click here.

Growthpoint Properties, GBCSA, Georgina Smit, proptech, Grahame Cruickshanks

