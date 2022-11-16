Practical ways SMEs in hospitality can navigate ongoing water restrictions

The water crisis that is currently affecting several parts of the country including Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have an inevitable knock-on effect on small businesses whose operations rely heavily on the consistent supply of clean water.

Ben Bierman, managing director at Business Partners

As the country gears up to welcome the usual year-end influx of local and international tourists, hospitality will undoubtedly be among the sectors most at-risk to suffer the impact of ongoing water scarcity and restrictions.

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance calculates that tourism-related businesses use more than 8 times more water per person than is used by the average population. Given this immense volume of water usage, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the hospitality value chain have an important role to play in practicing and promoting responsible water usage, not only to prevent the impending drought but as a long-term solution to water scarcity across the country.

A crucial part of learning how to become a successful entrepreneur in South Africa is finding creative ways to fulfil the changing demands of customers, the environment, and ultimately- your bottom-line.

These are some of the ways that SMEs in hospitality can become more water-wise in the face of current water supply issues: