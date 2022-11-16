Industries

South African restaurant makes 50 Best Discovery List

16 Nov 2022
Another of South Africa's top fine-dining restaurants has made it onto the sought-after 50 Best Discovery List.
Image supplied: Salsify fine dining restaurant has made it on the 50 Best Discovery List
Image supplied: Salsify fine dining restaurant has made it on the 50 Best Discovery List

Chef Ryan Cole’s Salsify at the Roundhouse has been rated among some of the best restaurants to discover in the world.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among some of the best newly discovered restaurants in the world,” says Cole. “It’s a credit to the entire Salsify team who put so much effort – every day – to make our guests’ experience so memorable.”

Opened in 2018, Salsify is located at the historic national monument, The Roundhouse. With sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and the majestic Lion’s Head as a backdrop, Salsify serves modern cooking, inspired by nature and driven by the seasons.

The restaurant recently underwent a refurbishment to embrace the constant exchange of inspiration between the 300-year-old building and its young, dynamic inhabitants. It’s a space that compliments and contrasts the chef’s seasonally driven, locally conscious fine dining, and his team’s expert service and superb wine programme.

50 Best Discovery is an exciting database for eating and drinking and operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars.

Image supplied: Diego Milesi from Cape Town's Ferdinando's
Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge top 10 announced

11 Nov 2022

The venues featured on 50 Best Discovery have all received votes from the experts who create the rankings of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, as well as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants and North America’s 50 Best Bars.

The digital collection is compiled from the results of these annual 50 Best rankings but extends far beyond the elite establishments celebrated in each list. The result is a broader range of expert-recommended restaurants and bars across the world, offering everything from emerging talent and local favourites to fine dining and fine drinking establishments.

“We hope we can continue to contribute to the best of the South African dining scene,” Cole concludes.

