Richie-R Concepts announces Youth Hip Hop Festival details

This month will see the return of the Youth Hip Hop Festival (YHHF), as Richie-R Concepts is launching a series of events with the hottest lineup.

The venue, Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, in Durban, will witness performances by SA's hip-hop royalty, including artists like Nasty C, Blxckie, KO, Emtee, AKA, Dream Team, OkMalumKoolKat and Shouldbeyuang.

MCs like T-bo Touch, Asante, LVEE, Elephant Noise, and DJs like Asante, Stanky DJ, Junior De Rocka, DJ Feel, Junior B, Obby, Meech, and Wobbly are all expected to bring their A-game.

The event is scheduled to commence on 26 November with a courtesy visit by the YHHF sponsors and other stakeholders, as well as a welcome soiree by Richie-R Concepts director, Junior Lavie on the same day. The main rehearsals start at 7am.

"Attendees of the 4th annual YHHF could just be treated to yet another global event with impressive catalogues. Those who are in the hip-hop industry throughout the world know that YHHF is one of the platforms that bring together international and South African hip-hop stars under one roof. Those who follow what YHHF does will remember that Rick Ross is one of the global hip-hop superstars that YHHF brought to African shores,” said Lavie.

"The 2022 YHHF will not be different from what is known. Another hip-hop surprise giant, but I can't reveal yet, will be on the stage alongside our very own top artists. Once again, I repeat, we are putting together the biggest launch party on this side of the equator, make sure you don't miss out as it will give you a taste of what is to come in the new year," Lavie concluded.

The event will be broadcasted live by dozens of TV stations to over 20 countries around the world. Tickets are available here.