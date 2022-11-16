SA's footwear and leather industry showcased in Australia

Source: Australian Footwear and Leather Show

The Footwear and Leather Show Australia is taking place in Melbourne from Tuesday, 15 November to Thursday, 17 November 2022, and connects Australian and New Zealand trade buyers with a broad range of manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe.

With a focus on footwear and leather accessories, apparel and textiles, the event provides a way for industry professionals to source internationally, take part in industry seminars and unlock business opportunities.

South African National Pavilion

The DTIC has set up a South African National Pavilion in which these companies will be showcasing their products. Here, South African companies can work on generating trade leads, strengthening business relations with existing buyers, and building a consistent presence and brand recognition of South African products and capabilities in Australia.

One attraction at the Footwear & Leather Show Australia promises to grab the spotlight: the #SouthAfrican pavilion featuring 10 enticing labels – the largest ever group from that nation to exhibit at Australia’s leading #footwearandleather #tradefairhttps://t.co/T730vBymwj pic.twitter.com/yUfE3FQL5k — International Sourcing Expo Australia (@IntSourcingExpo) October 25, 2022

The companies’ participation has been made possible through the DTIC’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme, the aim of which is to develop export markets for South African products and services, and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

By having South Africa’s presence at the show, the DTIC said it aims to create export opportunities and introduce emerging exporters to new markets. The show provides opportunities for both volume sourcing, as well as smaller operators, including startups who are keen to access international suppliers. It will also provide exposure for the South African emerging exporters, allowing them to learn more about the international market trends in the industry.

Quantifying South Africa-Australia bilateral trade

The South Africa-Australia total bilateral trade increased from R25bn in 2020 to almost R29bn in 2021. South Africa’s total exports as of 2021 amounted to R12.3bn and imports totaled R16.3bn. The list of top 10 exports to Australia consists mainly of raw products, hence the need to promote value-added sectors such as footwear and leather.

According to the DTIC, South Africa and Australia enjoy good relations and are both partners in forums such as the G20 and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The two countries also co-host the Square Kilometre Array telescope.