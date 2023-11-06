Draft White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection approved for publication

Cabinet has approved the publication of the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection for public comment.

“The draft policy aims to provide a framework to guide the granting of residency and citizenship to foreign nationals, as well as the protection of refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa, cognisant of the Republic’s national security interests and in compliance with international agreements and protocols on migration that South Africa is party to,” Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Monday.

The Minister was addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 1 November in Pretoria.

In addition, Cabinet has approved the submission of the Draft African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) Bill to Parliament.

“The bill seeks to amend the ARF Act (Act 51 of 2000) and establish the South African Development Partnership Agency that will serve as a mechanism to support South Africa’s development and cooperation with sister countries through the promotion of democracy, good governance, the prevention and resolution of conflict, socio-economic development and integration,” Ntshavheni said.

Disability rights, 16 Days of Activism

Cabinet has approved for publication in the government gazette the 6th Annual Progress Report on the implementation of the White Paper on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

The publication of the progress report will coincide with the international commemoration of the Disability Rights Awareness Month from 3 November to 3 December.

“The progress report also signals an increase of the minimum employment equity target from 2% to 3% for persons with disabilities, as from the 2024/2025 financial year, towards a minimum 7% employment equity target for persons with disabilities by 2030,” Ntshavheni said.

Meanwhile, this year marks the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s participation in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

The campaign will take place under the theme: “Accelerating Actions to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF): Leaving no one behind”.

“This global campaign runs from 25 November - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to 10 December - International Human Rights Day. It aims to combat violence against women, whilst upholding human rights,” Ntshavheni said.

Anti-corruption

Following Cabinet’s approval of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS 2020-2030) in November 2020, government will host the Anti-Corruption Dialogue to mobilise society in the fight against corruption, in line with the country’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

The strategy is aimed at creating a corruption-free society, while also encouraging citizens to have zero-tolerance for corruption and abide by the rule of law.

The Anti-Corruption Dialogue will be held on 8 and 9 November 2023 at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.