Smart peacekeeping to be explored at 2020 Sapics Conference

Kea Mpane, president of The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management (Sapics), says that smart peacekeeping is one of the topics that will be explored at the 2020 Sapics Conference. She explains that it is a strategy that has been adopted by the United Nations (UN) to leverage technology and innovation for peacekeeping operations, including the organisation's supply chain management.

Herbert Pechek and Kea Mpane

"We are delighted to welcome back onto the SAPICS speaker line-up last year’s Best Speaker award winner Herbert Pechek, the supply chain management principal at the United Nations Support Office in Somalia. He will discuss the introduction and integration of new technologies into the UN peace operations in Somalia," she reveals."UN peacekeeping operations have evolved and have become increasingly complex over the past decades. As the world’s technological revolution gains momentum, there are a plethora of technologies that the UN can benefit from to optimise our peace operations," states Pechek."These new technologies are being used for the actual programme implementation such as peace monitoring through remote surveillance, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones or UAVs), artillery locating radars, and fourth-generation infrared (IR) devices.They are also delivering benefits in UN supply chains, enabling the organisation to more accurately forecast demand for fuel, rations, life support commodities, or spare parts for critical equipment by means of smart technology and the Internet of Things. They are optimising UN supply chain responsiveness and agility."While the UN lags behind advanced militaries, the organisation’s leadership agrees that we cannot afford to continue working with 20th-century technology in the 21st century," stresses Pechek.The scope and magnitude of United Nations peacekeeping operations, and the logistics challenges of supporting 100,000 peacekeepers in operations around the world, were highlighted in Pechek’s award-winning presentation at the recent 2019 SAPICS Conference in Cape Town."This year, we look forward to Herbert’s insights on the role that is being played by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the success of UN peacekeeping missions," concludes Mpane.Now in its 42nd year, the annual SAPICS Conference takes place in Cape Town from 21 to 24 June 2020.