Africa


FlySafair expands regional reach with four new routes

4 Aug 2023
FlySafair is continuing to grow its network with the addition of four new regional routes. The newest additions include Harare, Livingstone, Victoria Falls, and Maputo. "Plans for these routes have been in the pipeline for several months now," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "We are so pleased to finally be able to announce the addition of these routes and more importantly begin operations just in time for the festive season."
FlySafair expands regional reach with four new routes

The first batch of new routes will be launched on 2 October 2023 and are between Johannesburg and Harare and Johannesburg and Livingstone. The Harare flights will operate daily. Flights between Johannesburg and Livingstone are scheduled for four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday/

The next batch of routes will take off on 3 and 5 October 2023. Respectively, these include Johannesburg to Victoria Falls which will operate three times per week, and Johannesburg to Maputo which will operate four times per week.

Growing tourism in Africa

"The introduction of new routes to our schedule is always exciting," says Gordon. "We are happy to offer customers our low fares and on-time services on these additional routes. Tourism in Africa is definitely on the road to recovery. We hope to help play our part in growing the tourism industry both at home and abroad by connecting people through our passion for aviation."

FlySafair has undergone a period of rapid growth, increasing the number of flights they operate by 47% between 2019 and 2022. This number is set to increase even further as the airline continues to add new aircraft, routes, and frequencies throughout 2023. To accommodate this growth, FlySafair has also increased hiring, adding new staff to help maintain the airline’s award-winning customer service in the face of increased operations.

"Despite our rapid growth we have managed to maintain our customer focus with hassle-free travel and on-time performance remaining a priority. This is something our entire team are determined to continue as we navigate the new challenges that come with new routes," concludes Gordon.

Bookings for all new routes opened on 3 August 2023.

