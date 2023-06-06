Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agribusiness Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak

6 Jun 2023
Paul MakubeBy: Paul Makube
The biosecurity challenge continues as more cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) are reported across the globe. The HPAI virus is highly contagious among birds and the usual response from authorities is culling and quarantining of affected properties followed by import bans.
Source: ©zlikovec via
Source: ©zlikovec via 123RF

Recent cases include an outbreak in wild birds in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sol according to the country’s association of animal protein (ABPA). An outbreak of HPAI in Mexico recently prompted the Hong Kong authorities to suspend the country’s imports of poultry meat and products.

In South Africa, a total of five HPAI cases were recently detected and confirmed in five commercial chicken operations in the Western Cape province. Consequently, a total of 550 thousand layers were depopulated and the properties were placed under quarantine to prevent the distribution of live birds and eggs.

Biosecurity measures can reduce the risk of avian influenza in farmer flocks
Biosecurity measures can reduce the risk of avian influenza in farmer flocks

17 May 2021

Although this creates an imbalance in supply and demand, it will have a short-term impact as the outbreak is confined to the WC and the culled birds make a small proportion of the national layer flock. Historically, shortages due to production challenges in the WC were met by imports from the rest of the country’s inland provinces.

This is obviously disruptive to trade, causes serious losses for producers, and may increase consumer prices as domestic supplies tighten due to production cutbacks if the disease spreads further. A dozen of eggs at consumer level advanced by 1.6% m/m in April 2023 at R21.59/ dozen, a rebound of 5.9% year-on-year from a decrease of -0.6% year-on-year in March.

Producers are currently operating under tough conditions with intermittent electricity supply which still comes at a high cost with Eskom tariffs haven risen by 18.5%, higher cost of running diesel generators for extended period, as well as the delipidated road infrastructure that increase distribution costs.

All these have almost outweighed the benefit of the 21% y/y decline in maize prices (-R999/t) which averaged R3,684/t and R3,592/t for yellow and white maize respectively in May 2023. This is critical for profitability as maize is a major ingredient in chicken feed.

On a parting note, your omelette is not yet under threat as the resilient industry will continue to strive to make eggs readily available despite tough trading conditions.

NextOptions
Paul Makube
Paul Makube's articles

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
    Read more: Agribusiness, bird flu, poultry industry, Paul Makube, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing



    Related

    Source: ©monticello via
    Global food prices decline in May2 Jun 2023
    Dichotomy of abundance and scarcity: The paradox of South African agriculture
    Dichotomy of abundance and scarcity: The paradox of South African agriculture29 May 2023
    Source: Barescar90 via
    No respite for farmers as debt servicing costs escalate following another 50-basis points hike26 May 2023
    #FarmingfortheFuture: Restore Africa Funds on the importance of regenerative agriculture
    #FarmingfortheFuture: Restore Africa Funds on the importance of regenerative agriculture25 May 2023
    Mr Price Foundation empowers a sustainable future through hydroponic technology
    Mr Price Foundation empowers a sustainable future through hydroponic technology24 May 2023
    The changing face of agricultural finance: Shifting focus for sustainable growth
    The changing face of agricultural finance: Shifting focus for sustainable growth23 May 2023
    Smart farming project to boost KZN food security
    Smart farming project to boost KZN food security22 May 2023
    Slow Food Uganda nominated for annual Agriculture Awards 2023
    Slow Food Uganda nominated for annual Agriculture Awards 202322 May 2023

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz