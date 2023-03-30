Where there's no will, there's drama!

Talking about your will is not exactly exciting stuff. It's not on the top of most people's "to-do" lists. But watching the drama unfold when there's a death in the family with no will in place is enough to form the script of almost any TV soapie. The drama is real.

After 10 years of educating and communicating the importance of getting your will in place and successfully helping over 600,000 people do so, we decided to up the ante and create a campaign that will make people sit up and take notice.

Winding up deceased estates can take anywhere from 12-24 months, assuming there are no curveballs. Most people don’t realise the emotional strain this puts on a family unless they talk to someone who has personally gone through it themselves.

At Capital Legacy we’ve spent the last 10 years winding up thousands of estates.

Oh, the stories we could tell.

Ex-wives. New wives. Excommunicated children. Stepchildren. Minor children. Business partners. Extended family members. Long lost lovers. Surprise children. Mistresses. Hidden wealth. No wealth. International assets. Hidden assets. Lost crypto passwords … and the list goes on and on.

With no will and no clear wishes, this leaves the door open for drama, drama, drama.

So, we decided the best way to communicate this message was through storytelling... but in a unique and engaging way.

We connected with the guys from Halo, one of SA’s brightest boutique creative agencies, and Anton Visser, one of SA’s top directors, and together created a TV ad that tells the story of the passing of a patriarch and the subsequent conflict of a typical blended family when they discover there was no will in place... but we tell the story backwards, and in slow motion. As you do.

We’re confident the campaign will be entertaining, but make sure that after watching the ad, you sit back and consider the potential fallout in your own family if you pass away without a will.

Click the link below to watch the advert and then contact us to avoid leaving your family with a similar drama. We’ll arrange your will consultation with one of our experts around the country, in person or virtually, to suit your needs. In under an hour you’ll have the peace of mind that when you pass away there will be no chaos and conflict.

Where there’s no will,

there’s drama.

Chaos.

Melodrama.

Trouble.

Rivalry.

Disbelief.

Conflict.

Greed.

Resentment.

Bitterness.

Frustration.

Heartache.

A Family Feud.

