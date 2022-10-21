Industries

Capital Legacy moving up in KZN

21 Oct 2022
Issued by: Capital Legacy
With the KZN economy being so hard hit with Covid, looting and then the floods, it's encouraging to see the resilience of many local businesses that not only weathered these storms but continue to grow from strength to strength.
Capital Legacy moving up in KZN

Capital Legacy, South Africa’s leading provider of wills and estates, is headquartered in JHB but has offices across the country, with their Umhlanga office in KZN being their second largest by staff and client base.

Capital Legacy, which launched 10 years ago in 2012, only opened their KZN offices in 2016 with all of three staff. Six years later, the KZN team has grown to over 83 people and the company as a whole now employs just over 1,000 people countrywide.

The KZN team has just moved into their new offices on Umhlanga Ridge, with room to grow and a view to boot. Touted as South Africa’s fastest growing financial services company, Nic Stead, KZN regional manager, says their success has not only come from their unique offering, but also because of their close relationships with their supporting financial advisors and clients.

True to many KZN businesses, the company and team remain grounded and committed to the local economy and community. Just recently, they committed to a long-term sponsorship of local rugby club, Crusaders.

CEO and co-founder, Alex Simeonides, says: “We have invested time and effort into the KZN region, and we are so proud of the growth and relationships we’ve built. Over the last 10 years we have worked hard to claim the position of South Africa’s number one provider of wills. What we do as a company is not necessarily only for the client drafting the will, but for their children and family that survive them. That is why, when we rebranded, we chose yellow as our new corporate colour, because it represents a celebration of life.”

Stead says: “If you are in the area, feel free to pop in, grab a coffee and see our new offices. If you happen to need a last will and testament, we can help you too.”

Capital Legacy’s new KZN offices are at 2 Ncondo Place, Block A, Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, (enter via Ntusi Road). Visit their website www.capitallegacy.co.za.

Capital Legacy
Our mission is to ensure that more South Africans have valid Wills in place and to lower the legal fees at death for our clients.
Read more: Alex Simeonides, Capital Legacy

