One Show Awards Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

One Show Awards

More One Show Awards news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Top marketers named to The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury

The One Club for Creativity today announced the first group of global brand marketers who will serve on The One Show's 2020 CMO Pencil jury.
The One Show's 2020 CMO Pencil jury.

The jury currently consists of:
  • Rankin Carroll, CMO, Mars Wrigley Confections
  • Fiona Carter, chief brand officer, AT&T Communications
  • Stacey Grier, CMO, Clorox
  • Lisa Holladay, VP, global brand leader, Ritz Carlton & St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts
  • Fernando Machado, global CMO, Burger King, The One Club Board member
  • Marcel Marcondes, US chief marketing officer, Anheuser-Busch
  • Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani, The One Club Board member
  • Rob Matthews, Xbox CMO, Microsoft Xbox
  • David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times
  • Diego Scotti, EVP, CMO, Verizon
  • Andrea Zahumensky, CMO, KFC US, KFC Corp

#BehindtheSelfie with... Fernando Machado, Global CMO at Burger King

This week, we go #BehindtheSelfie with Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Burger King and #NedbankIMC2020 keynote speaker...

By Leigh Andrews 1 day ago


They will review the 30 highest-scoring entries. CMOs from each of the entries in contention will present a case study for the work and answer questions before the jury selects the one they feel was the single-most impactful idea on a brand’s business.

All creative work under consideration for this special award will have already won a Best of Discipline or Gold Pencil, as judged by more than 200 of the world's top agency and brand creative directors who will serve on this year’s One Show juries.

In accordance with One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company. Additional CMOs will be named to the jury shortly.

The One Club names BBDO's Hahn, Chobani's Maschmeyer to Board of Directors

The One Club for Creativity today announced the appointment of Greg Hahn, creative vice chairman, BBDO Worldwide and CCO, BBDO NY, and Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani to its National Board of Directors...

1 day ago


Past CMO Pencil winners have included 'Truth is Worth It' for The New York Times (from Droga5 New York) and 'Fearless Girl' for State Street Global Advisors (by McCann New York).

“It’s a tremendous honour for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this award,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”

The CMO Pencil jury is part of the larger group of creative leaders from 35 countries who will judge entries to The One Show this year. The complete list of jury members for all disciplines can be viewed here.

Work can be submitted now to The One Show 2020, with an extended deadline of 14 February.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: Verizon, The New York Times, Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club, The One Show, Burger King, Anheuser-Busch, Chobani, Fernando Machado

Related

Top marketers named to The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury
South African short film wins Audience Award for iamAfrica competition
Lady backpacks and manly beer - the folly of gendered products

By Samantha Brennan

Standard Bank Top Women Leaders is about to hit the shelves

Issued by Topco Media

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.