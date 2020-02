Top marketers named to The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury

The One Show's 2020 CMO Pencil jury.

The jury currently consists of:They will review the 30 highest-scoring entries. CMOs from each of the entries in contention will present a case study for the work and answer questions before the jury selects the one they feel was the single-most impactful idea on a brand’s business.All creative work under consideration for this special award will have already won a Best of Discipline or Gold Pencil, as judged by more than 200 of the world's top agency and brand creative directors who will serve on this year’s One Show juries.In accordance with One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company. Additional CMOs will be named to the jury shortly.Past CMO Pencil winners have included ' Truth is Worth It ' for(from Droga5 New York) and ' Fearless Girl ' for State Street Global Advisors (by McCann New York).“It’s a tremendous honour for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this award,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”The CMO Pencil jury is part of the larger group of creative leaders from 35 countries who will judge entries to The One Show this year. The complete list of jury members for all disciplines can be viewed here Work can be submitted now to The One Show 2020, with an extended deadline of 14 February.