Top marketers named to The One Show 2020 CMO Pencil jury
The One Club for Creativity today announced the first group of global brand marketers who will serve on The One Show's 2020 CMO Pencil jury.
The One Show's 2020 CMO Pencil jury.
The jury currently consists of:
- Rankin Carroll, CMO, Mars Wrigley Confections
- Fiona Carter, chief brand officer, AT&T Communications
- Stacey Grier, CMO, Clorox
- Lisa Holladay, VP, global brand leader, Ritz Carlton & St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts
- Fernando Machado, global CMO, Burger King, The One Club Board member
- Marcel Marcondes, US chief marketing officer, Anheuser-Busch
- Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani, The One Club Board member
- Rob Matthews, Xbox CMO, Microsoft Xbox
- David Rubin, CMO, The New York Times
- Diego Scotti, EVP, CMO, Verizon
- Andrea Zahumensky, CMO, KFC US, KFC Corp
They will review the 30 highest-scoring entries. CMOs from each of the entries in contention will present a case study for the work and answer questions before the jury selects the one they feel was the single-most impactful idea on a brand’s business.
All creative work under consideration for this special award will have already won a Best of Discipline or Gold Pencil, as judged by more than 200 of the world's top agency and brand creative directors who will serve on this year’s One Show juries.
In accordance with One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company. Additional CMOs will be named to the jury shortly.
Past CMO Pencil winners have included 'Truth is Worth It' for The New York Times (from Droga5 New York) and 'Fearless Girl' for State Street Global Advisors (by McCann New York).
“It’s a tremendous honour for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this award,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”
The CMO Pencil jury is part of the larger group of creative leaders from 35 countries who will judge entries to The One Show this year. The complete list of jury members for all disciplines can be viewed here.
Work can be submitted now to The One Show 2020, with an extended deadline of 14 February.
