Airport Business Park transforms George, sparks economic growth

George, the second largest and fastest growing city in the Western Cape is about to shine as the new development hot spot, thanks to Airport Business Park, a groundbreaking project.

Source: Supplied.

Set to become the hub of economic activity in the area, the 19,5ha development will offer a full spectrum of industrial- and commercial warehousing solutions geared towards agri-logistics, call centres, cold storage, oil and gas and other ancillary, light industrial enterprises along with a filling station and associated retail.

Adjacent to George airport, situated mid-way between the Eastern and Western Cape, on the corner of the R102 and R404, Airport Business Park enjoys prime accessibility.

Future upgrades to roads, enhanced services and improved infrastructure is poised to propel the park into a bustling economic centre, promoting local growth and development while positioning George as a central driving force in regional expansion.

MMC for finance and strategic services, economic development and tourism, Dirk Wessels notes, "This development holds tremendous promise for our region. The prime location and improved infrastructure is a marker of the progress we are making, and further positions the Airport Business Park as a hub for local economic vibrancy.

"This development is a true testament to our commitment to fostering growth and prosperity, and catapulting George to the forefront of local economic development in our region and province.”

The first of the three developers unlocking the Airport Business Park precinct is Spear Reit, having just broken ground with bulk infrastructure, Spear Reit, an industry leader in real-estate investment in the Western Cape, is investing R400m over a five-year period towards GTX Park that will be situated within the Airport Business Park precinct.

Upon completion, GTX Park will encompass a total of 30,000m² of cutting-edge, light industrial units spread across nine sites.

“The park will also feature PV solar infrastructure and innovative water augmentation solutions, with the aim of becoming an entirely self-sufficient, eco-friendly development,” says Sam Buys, development manager at Spear.

Job creation and local supplier support

In addition to its regional impact, Airport Business Park, and more immediately GTX Park will be a major job creator. The project is expected to generate a significant number of employment opportunities, benefiting the local community and contributing to George's economic growth.

Quintin Rossi, chief executive officer of Spear says, "We are committed to using local suppliers and service providers, fostering partnerships that will drive growth and sustainability. By supporting local businesses, we're ensuring that the prosperity generated by GTX Park stays within the George district."

Local government and municipal backing

George benefits from a well-managed, municipal environment and along with the support of local government has fostered real investment into regional expansion, infrastructure and development projects.

George executive mayor Leon van Wyk expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Airport Business Park is a testament to the strength of our community and its potential for growth.

"We're very pleased to be collaborating with Spear Reit, Twin City and Hark Properties and see this project as a cornerstone of George's bright future feeding into and supporting our primary-growth sectors in agriculture, tourism, industry, Business Process Outsourcing companies (BPOs), education and the prospects for oil and gas.”

Airport Business Park is not just about buildings; it's about shaping the future of George and its surroundings. As construction begins, this dynamic development with an estimated total investment of R1.2bn will drive economic expansion, trade and tourism, create jobs and strengthen the town's self-sufficiency. George is on the rise and GTX Park is at the forefront of this exciting journey.