Sasol opens STEM bursary applications for 2024 academic year

High-achieving grade 12 learners with a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are invited to apply for an all-inclusive undergraduate bursary from Sasol. Applications close on 23 May 2023.

During 2022, Sasol awarded 255 bursaries to undergraduate, postgraduate and university of technology students for the 2023 academic year, studying in South Africa. Around 560 students are currently studying on Sasol bursaries.

The bursaries are open to learners who are planning to study towards a B. Eng. or B. Sc. Eng. in various engineering disciplines or for a B. Sc. in Chemistry and Metallurgy as well as B. Eng. Tech. in various disciplines.

“Our bursary programme isn’t just about developing our own pool of talent for the future — it is about developing a STEM ecosystem that helps our nation to be more competitive and create better opportunities for the youth,” said Monica Luwes, manager of the Graduate Centre at Sasol.

“If you want to help innovate for a better world and solve problems for our communities, a career in STEM might be for you. If you’re granted one of our bursaries, you will not only gain tertiary education but also the opportunity to start and succeed in your career for the new decade.”

Luwes adds: “South Africa is facing a profound shortage of STEM skills. If you are in grade 7 and about to choose your subjects for matric, it’s a great idea to consider studying mathematics and physical science. Good passes in these subjects will enable you to study STEM degrees at tertiary level. Remember, you will be using your Grade 11 results for your initial applications to universities and for bursaries.”

The bursary covers tuition fees, accommodation, meals, pocket money and an allowance for a laptop and a calculator. It also provides comprehensive bursary support to help you to reach your academic potential and to maintain your personal well-being.

To be considered for the bursary, you will need to get 60% for mathematics, 60% for physical science and 60% for English. Upon completion of your studies, you may be offered an opportunity to join the Sasol Graduate Development Programme.

Sasol will be awarding various undergraduate / postgraduate bursaries in the following disciplines:

B. Eng. Degrees (Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Industrial Engineering); and

B. Sc. Degrees (Metallurgy, Geology, Chemistry, Data Science – Computer Science, Data Science – Mathematics, Data Science – Operations Research, Data Science - Statistics).

B. Eng. Tech. Degree at a University of Technology (Mine Surveying and others)

Visit www.sasolbursaries.com to apply and for more information on the opportunities on offer.