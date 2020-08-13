WomensMonth: Sandra Orta helps provide healthtech innovations across Africa

With over 18 years of experience in strategic and operational marketing, sales and business development roles within big pharma, mid-sized pharma, biotech, startups and non-profit organisations, Sandra Orta is passionate about contributing to a better world.

Sandra Orta, general manager at Roche Diagnostics MCZA

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

You're the GM at Roche Diagnostics MCZA. Tell us more about your role here

What is the core function of Roche Diagnostics MCZA (Management Centre South Africa)?

We also focus on women’s health diagnostics, including areas such as HPV and cervical cancer, ovarian and breast cancer, preeclampsia and fertility.

Do you have any role models? If so, who?

The world has been severely hit by Covid-19. Roche Diagnostics has a tradition of innovation healthcare technology. How has Roche Diagnostics navigated through this pandemic?

You're a successful businesswoman. How do you keep a balance?

What advice do you have for the future females in the STEM sectors?

How do you think South Africa can help in the fight against GBV (Gender Based Violence)?

As we celebrate Women's Month in South Africa. Do you have any words of encouragement for all the women out there?

Having built and managed high-performance teams across Europe and emerging markets, Sandra Orta is the current general manager at Roche Diagnostics MCZA, a healthcare company that specialises in innovative solutions.I believe in a healthy Africa and therefore, I am passionate about contributing towards it, in healthcare, in diagnostics and in life. Creativity, strategy, marketing and complexity are just some things I love. I always aim big - every single day I wake up determined to become a better and stronger leader, and to support and inspire my team to grow and of course to have fun.Yes, as the general manager at Roche Diagnostics, I oversee the Roche Diagnostics business both here and across sub-Saharan Africa; but that's just a title. I see myself as a hardworking employee who is here to enable my team to reach its full potential while contributing to leading diagnostics in Africa. I really love my role and it is an honour to be leading the organisation across the continent during these very challenging times.Roche Diagnostics has a proud tradition of innovation in healthcare around the globe. Locally we are committed to improving health and making a real difference in people’s lives through the early diagnostics of key diseases – that’s everything from HIV, TB, cancer and Covid-19, to heart disease, anaemia and Alzheimer’s disease.Through diagnostics, we are able to give people the power of knowing and to have improved control over their health and well-being and empowering health care professionals to make the right decisions for their patients at the right time.My mom because she's hardworking and loving – the two key ingredients for success in life. She encouraged me to follow my dreams. I don't think she would have imagined I would follow her advice so accurately: I have lived in three different continents, and one of my biggest dreams was to work in Africa.My daughter is also a role model. She teaches me every day the importance of love and caring and patience and to find balance in life.Lastly, the team that I work with is also very encouraging. The last months of 2020 haven't been easy and I am so impressed by their commitment, hard word and creativity.It has been and continues to be challenging. We remain focused as a team and remember our core purpose - to lead together for a healthy Africa.As females, we are businesswomen, moms, daughters, friends and so much more. Keeping a balance is not easy but it is important to remain creative and to think long term as we plan. Not every day is perfect.Follow your dreams. Do not pay attention to stereotypes. A STEM career is a competitive environment but so rewarding if it is your passion.I think as females we need to speak up and we must provide a support system to protect women when who do not speak up. It requires brave women and we must support them.Follow your dreams, do not listen to those who say it is not possible, and never give up. The journey for women in leadership roles is a tough one, but success is possible if you are committed and hardworking. Remember to ask for help, ask for what you need and want. You are not alone.