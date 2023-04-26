Hinen leads the way in solar innovation at the South Africa Solar Show

Hinen is thrilled to announce its participation in the South Africa Solar Show on 25-26 April.

The new energy division of Hinen Group is showcasing its latest range of solar products and services designed to help customers mitigate the impact of frequent grid power outages. The products, designed to provide reliable backup power for homes and businesses during grid outages, reduce the need for fuel generators and help customers save money, to get rid of the suffering the noise of the fuel generators around day and night.

The brand's flagship Hinen battery BS3000U is one to take note of. It is an innovative battery solution designed to provide reliable backup power during grid outages, and designed with Hinen's own proprietary technology, ensuring top-quality performance and long-lasting durability -till to 4000 life cycles.

Speaking at the first day of the Solar Show, Andy Zhou Xiang yang, country manager at Hinen Solar South Africa, says, "Our goal is to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone, not just the privileged few. We work closely with our clients to understand their goals and aspirations and create customised plans to help them effectively achieve them. As such, our energised experts are dedicated to helping homeowners, businesses, and community leaders find the right clean energy solutions for their unique needs. We're not just in the business of selling renewable energy solutions; we are committed to educating and empowering people."

South Africans are welcome to come and experience our latest solar panels, inverters, and energy storage solutions, live product demos, and expert advice.

Hinen group will setup Hinen brand in South Africa by the high-quality product and the best after-sales services.

To learn how Hinen can help you achieve reliable backup power for your home or business, visit www.hinen.com.