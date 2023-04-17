Industries

Join Starbucks and Daily Peach for Earth Day 2023 beach clean-up

17 Apr 2023
In celebration of Earth Day 2023, Starbucks South Africa and Daily Peach are banding together to organise a beach clean-up on 22 April 2023.
Supplied image: View of Muizenberg beach from Starbucks
Supplied image: View of Muizenberg beach from Starbucks

This initiative is part of Starbucks SA's ongoing journey from waste to wonderful, and members of the public are encouraged to join in the effort to keep our beaches beautiful.

This global event will take place at several locations along the South African coastline, and Starbucks SA and Daily Peach are encouraging everyone to participate in any way they can. Whether you're a business, a student, or just someone who cares about the environment, there is a role for you to play in this vital effort.

Starbucks set a multi-decade commitment to reduce its carbon, water, and waste footprints by 50% by 2030, focusing on five areas of operation. In this issue Starbucks is showing its commitment to sustainability by launching its new recyclable cup made from coffee grounds. This innovative product is the result of years of research and development, and it represents a significant step forward in the fight against waste. Starbucks SA wants to encourage all South Africans to join this mission in using single use/reusable cups and join us on this journey from waste to wonderful.

The new Starbucks Recyclable Cup is just one example of how the iconic coffee brand is working to reduce its environmental impact. Starbucks is committed to sourcing sustainable materials and minimising waste wherever possible.

In addition to the beach clean-up event taking place, Starbucks SA is encouraging everyone to get involved in Earth Day 2023 by joining or starting a clean-up in your area, donating to an environmental programme, or simply carrying a message of action. The official theme of this year's event is "Invest In Our Planet," and the goal is to bring people together to accelerate the transition to an equitable, prosperous green economy for all.

Join Starbucks SA and Daily Peach at Muizenberg beach front on Saturday, 22 April 2023 from 9am and be part of the journey from waste to wonderful. There will be a hamper to the value of R1000 awarded to the person who picks up the most waste.

To learn more about Earth Day 2023, the official theme, and how you can get involved, please visit the official website at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2023.

