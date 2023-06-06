Industries

Reitway Global exchange traded funds list on JSE

6 Jun 2023
Two new property exchange traded funds (ETFs) - Reitway Global Property ESG Prescient ETF and the Reitway Global Property Diversified Prescient ETF - have listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Source: Oleg Dudko ©
Source: Oleg Dudko © 123RF.com

Reitway Global Property ESG Prescient ETF tracks the Reitway Global Property ESG Index, and the Reitway Global Property Diversified Prescient ETF will track the Reitway Global Property Diversified Index.

The Reitway Global Property ESG Index’s objective is to deliver a credible absolute and relative performance, while still maintaining a minimum ESG ranking of 90%.

The REIT ESG ranking consists of five categories computed and maintained by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). The five categories are:

  • Disclosure methods
  • Governance of sustainability
  • Implementation
  • Operational performance
  • Stakeholder engagement

“It is encouraging to see more ETFs listing on the JSE to give individual investors a diverse range of products to include in their portfolios," said Adèle Hattingh, exchange products manager at the JSE.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Reitway Global Property ESG Prescient ETF and Reitway Global Property Diversified Prescient ETF as they expose investors to sustainable investment and property assets.”

