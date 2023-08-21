Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Municipalities' unpaid dues to Eskom rise to R63.2bn

21 Aug 2023
By: Promit Mukherjee
The amount of unpaid dues that South African municipalities owe debt-laden power company Eskom has risen to more than R63.2bn and is increasing exponentially, risking even longer power cuts around the country, the electricity minister said on Sunday.
Minister of Electricity in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com
Minister of Electricity in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the figure had risen by R4.7bn since the start of this year.

Municipalities in South Africa don't have the funds, forcing them to cut back on maintenance and replacement of assets such as transformers and substations, leading to communities going without power for weeks.

Eskom supplies power to 238 municipalities with the top 20 of them accounting for 77% or R48.9bn of the total overdue debt, Ramokgopa said.

"The rate at which we are experiencing this, even the annual growth of municipal debt is going to increase and increase exponentially," he said.

This was adding to Eskom's debt and undermining its ability to invest the money in generation, transmission and also distribution which was adding to long hours of power cuts, he said.

Eskom is saddled with a massive debt burden forcing it to tread a thin line between allocating capital for regular maintenance and capital expenditure of its fleet of ageing, coal-fired power plants, often at the cost of daily power cuts.

Its transmission capacity is also limited, allowing a slow ramp of alternative sources of power such as solar and wind energy with the government estimating up to R210bn to upgrade it.

Ramokgopa said his ministry had not made an estimate on the capital required to fix the ailing distribution system but his estimates show there was an underspending of up to R30bn.

The government is exploring ways to resolve the municipal debt crisis and is looking at funding from various means to upgrade the distribution infrastructure, Ramokgopa said, without giving any timeline.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, municipal debt, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Related

Taking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation
KantarTaking Mzansi's temperature. A deeply concerned yet forward-looking nation53 minutes ago
Source: Reuters.
Standard Bank posts 34% jump in interim profit17 Aug 2023
Source:
Franchise businesses should invest in solar power16 Aug 2023
Source: Parow Centre.
Market shifts expose Parow Centre's landlord struggles14 Aug 2023
Image source: Brett Sayles from
Eskom generation capacity improving14 Aug 2023
Image source: Sergey Sukhanov –
DPE affirms commitment to restructuring Eskom11 Aug 2023
Treasury launches Energy Bounce Back Loan Guarantee Scheme
Treasury launches Energy Bounce Back Loan Guarantee Scheme11 Aug 2023
Source: Reuters.
Nedbank posts 11% rise in half year profit8 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz