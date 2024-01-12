NordVPN makers take on growing global eSIM market with Saily

Source: Supplied

The app, which is slated for release later this year, is already generating buzz with its early access sign-up launching today.

“As travel and remote work trends continue to surge, the need for an efficient eSIM app has never been more pressing,” stated Vykintas Maknickas, Nord Security’s head of product strategy.

Saily is our answer to this growing demand, offering a user-friendly solution that not only saves time and money but also circumvents potential security risks associated with untrusted public Wi-Fi networks.

eSIM technology serves as a cost-effective alternative to traditional roaming services, allowing users to purchase data plans that suit their needs, whether for short-term trips or extended stays.

This flexibility is important in a world that prioritises reliable internet access without the burden of excessive charges or the inconvenience of seeking secure connections in unfamiliar locales.

Growth of eSIM

According to Juniper Research, there are 986 million eSIM-capable smartphones in 2023 and the number is predicted to reach 3.5 billion by 2027. The growth is mainly driven by Apple’s eSIM-only iPhones.

eSIM-only iPhone 14 was Initially released only in the US, but Apple is sizing up other markets for wider distribution. The rise of eSIM-capable smartphone shipments is further accelerated by the rapid release of eSIM-capable devices by other OEMs, such as Samsung with its A54, Nokia's X30 and the R10,000 iPhone SE.

Melon Mobile has been a pioneer of app-based eSIM deployment while traditional network operators like Vodacom and MTN have insisted on customers visiting stores to get eSIM connectivity.

Security advantages

Maknickas further emphasised the security advantages of Saily, noting that travellers often face the dilemma of connecting to potentially unsafe Wi-Fi networks.

Global eSIM offers a secure alternative, allowing users to purchase data connectivity solutions before travelling that users can maintain uninterrupted and continuous internet access without compromising their devices’ security.

As the launch of Saily approaches, Nord Security is leveraging its success in marketing VPN services to build on their reputation and gain significant marketshare.