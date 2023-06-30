Industries

Telecoms News South Africa

MTN SA collabs with Meta to offer users daily free 15MB of Facebook

30 Jun 2023
MTN South Africa has announced that it has collaborated with Meta to offer its users up to 15MB of Facebook with text and photos per day without data charges.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

"In 2017 MTN and Meta introduced Facebook AutoFlex, a partnership to allow customers to enjoy a text-only Facebook experience. This new text and photo mode gives customers a richer, more captivating experience where they can see photos, update their status, and send messages without data charges.

"We have jointly created an ecosystem of services on Facebook providing services such as bundle purchase, data advance (XtraTime), customer registration, recharge using card, airtime and MoMo. This ensures customer experience is not disrupted while browsing and service delivery during usage," MTN SA said in a statement.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Meta," says Seun Soladoye, MTN’s general manager for consumer prepaid.

"Not only are we opening up the digital world to more South Africans, but we are also doing so at reduced data to customers, something which is much needed in SA right now."

