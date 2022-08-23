Industries

Icasa appoints Norman Gidi as acting CEO

23 Aug 2022
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Nkhetheleni Gidi as its acting chief executive officer, effective from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022, or until a permanent appointment has been made.

Icasa's new acting CEO Norman Gidi | image supplied
Icasa's new acting CEO Norman Gidi | image supplied

The appointment follows the announcement of the end of the term of office for the outgoing CEO Willington Ngwepe. Ngwepe’s last day at Icasa will be on 31 August 2022, following his resignation.

Gidi brings a wealth of Icasa-specific knowledge and experience to the acting role, having been with Icasa for more than 12 years. He first joined Icasa in August 2009 as a senior manager for licensing. In this role, he was instrumental in the management of the licensing of broadcasting, ECS/ECNS and postal services.

Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down
Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down

11 Aug 2022

He has held several positions at Icasa, including general manager: licensing; executive: legal, risk and CCC in 2017; and, latterly, executive: policy research and analysis from 2021.

Gidi is an admitted advocate of the High Court since 2009, he holds a degree of Master of Laws and has completed various leadership programmes, including the Spider Capacity Building on ICT Regulation, Policy and Practice and the Leaders in Development Programme.

