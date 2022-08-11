Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to step down

The Council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has issued a statement reminding its stakeholders and the public that the term of office of its long-standing CEO Willington Ngwepe comes to an end on 15 October.

Willington Ngwepe

Ngwepe has advised that he is not available to be considered for re-appointment to serve a further term as CEO, and has decided to pursue other career opportunities.

"Mr Ngwepe has served the authority with both dedication and distinction for eight eventful years, formerly as COO from 2014, and latterly as CEO and chief accounting officer from 2017. His tenure has spanned the period from the landmark 2014 cost-to-communicate call termination regulations up to the successful 2022 conclusion of the historic high-demand spectrum auction.

"Icasa's council thanks Mr Ngwepe for his stewardship and leadership over the years, and for his support to the Council in the execution and delivery of its organisational mandate. In particular, Council lauds Mr Ngwepe for leading management’s efforts first to raise and then to sustain Icasa's organisational performance level to a high level of excellence over the years of his tenure, says Acting Chairperson, Dr Charley Lewis," Icasa said.

Icasa noted that the process for the appointment of a permanent CEO for a five-year term is underway. Further, the Icasa's council will shortly make a formal announcement on the interim appointment of an acting CEO.